Carrington College nursing instructor Dr. Betzi Quiroz has been working with Peruvian sheepherders in Idaho for 28 years. Today, there are more than 200 in charge of a couple thousand sheep throughout Idaho. On June 16 Quiroz took some of her students on a field trip — to visit a sheepherding campsite near Donnelly. There, she and the students checked in with the sheepherders and the next generation of nursing professionals got some hands-on training for a new generation of nursing professionals.
The Peruvian herders migrate around Idaho, managing groups of about 2,000 sheep while living in tents and wagons without any electricity or running water. In the springtime these herders can deliver up to 50 lambs a day. The money they earn helps support their families in Peru.
Quiroz, who emigrated to the U.S. from Peru in the early ‘90s, brings food and supplies, including clothing, every time she visits the sheep herders.