Devan Hromcik didn’t begin on a path to nursing. “I started college as a biology student and ended up switching to the nursing program,” she said. She was drawn to the connection between “people and science … and helping people to be better at protecting their bodies. Also, I’ve always been a people person.” At that point of her life, she felt a call to nursing as a vocation, she said.
Hromcik, who works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, has been in the nursing profession for the past four and a half years, first working on the telemetry unit in cardiac monitoring. “I moved to the ICU about a year and a half ago,” she said. She shakes her head with a short laugh. “I’d said that was where I didn’t want to work … but God’s funny that way.”
Fast forward to today. Hromcik now finds herself daily facing a nearly full ICU unit, with many of the patients fighting COVID-19. “As people have gotten burned out, the hospitals are filling up. By the time they get to us, they’re in pretty bad shape,” Hromcik said.
At the end of March, when cases in the Treasure Valley were pretty low, Hromcik and a team of other nurses from Saint Al’s were sent to the front lines in Detroit. Were there many deaths? “Yes. … There was a lot of death at that time.”
She said she doesn’t look for any special accolades for what she and her co-workers do but does have one wish. “Help us out — wear a mask,” Hromcik said.
“Nursing is a service of humanity. I think we receive rewards when we give to others. I feel lucky to get to feel that way about my job.”