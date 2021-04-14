Declan Dunn, 12, recently got his red belt in taekwondo at Champions Martial Arts in Nampa — that’s the one just below a black belt. He’s been studying martial arts for several years, said his mother, Desiree Dunn.
The martial arts academy encourages its members to participate in community service projects she said — and that’s what led Declan to collecting shoes for the homeless.
At first, he didn’t know exactly what he wanted to do, but knew it would be something to help homeless people. His older brother had been homeless for a time, Declan’s mom said, and so he knew of that hardship. He began doing research, and that’s when he came across a photo that solidified his mission.
Declan saw a picture of a homeless man lying on a bench who had worn off the soles of his shoes — he could see the bottoms of the man’s feet. “He saw that picture and said, ‘That’s what I want to do — collect shoes for the homeless,’” his mother said. He calls the project: “Shoes for Shelters.”
Declan collected the shoes and cleaned them — even washed them if they needed it — sorted them by size and placed them in individual bags for delivery to the Boise Rescue Mission homeless shelter, the Nampa Women’s and Children’s Shelter, the Nampa Community Family Shelter and the Salvation Army Community shelter. He collected more than 1,500 pairs of shoes.
His little sister, Micah, 10 — she has a blue belt in taekwondo — along with the rest of the family helped Declan on the project, their mom said — but Declan was the impetus of it all.
“I saw a need for shoes for the homeless community and wanted to help as many people as I could,” Declan wrote in a Facebook post, “while also giving others the chance to help, too.”