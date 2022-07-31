Pink on the Dirt fundraiser

A bidder raises their bidding card high in to the air during the Pink on the Dirt fundraiser and auction at the Ford Idaho Center, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The annual event, hosted by Stampede for the Cure, celebrates breast cancer survivors and raises money to fund mammograms for people in need.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

NAMPA — It’s been almost 12 years since Dawn Doepke sat in a room at the St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute listening to her diagnosis: breast cancer.

Now, years later as a survivor, she attends the Pink on the Dirt luncheon at the Idaho Center in Nampa each year. Pink on the Dirt is held by the Snake River Stampede Rodeo and is a fundraiser hosted by Stampede for the Cure to celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise money to fund mammograms for people in need.

