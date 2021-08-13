We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Louis family of Boise prepares emergency "go bags" at their home for disaster preparedness.
With officials warning of the potential for the worst fire season in years, a local family is preparing “go bags” and urging others to do the same. The bags include items that are useful in case an emergency necessitates a quick evacuation.
Bottles of water, a first aid kit and ready-to-eat meals are among the items David and Jennifer Louis are using to put together an easy-to-carry kit, often called a “go bag.” The Louises have never had to use the go bags that they have prepared, but with the wildfires, earthquakes, power outages and flooding around Idaho in 2020, they don’t want to leave anything to chance for them and their young son.
“Unexpected events can happen everywhere,” said David. “It makes more sense when you have a family to try to take steps before bad events happen.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends collecting what everyone in the household needs to survive for several days along with important documents. The Louis family attribute their disaster-preparedness to the periodic reminders they hear from meetings with the local Boise South Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and tips from the organization’s website.
Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go bag are available from FEMA at ready.gov.
Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.