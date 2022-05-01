Have you ever wanted to see a lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair? Or one of the floorboards of his house? Maybe not … but wouldn’t that be neat? Guess what —you can see those artifacts and more at the A. Lincoln Exhibit at the Idaho State Archives.
Idaho, itself, is known as “a Lincoln state.” As a senator, Abraham Lincoln visited the territory and during his debates with Senator Stephen A. Douglas, the two argued over whether the state should allow slavery. The 16th President even chose the first governor of Idaho, William H. Wallace, and invited him to the Ford Theater on the day of his assassination.
“Except for the fact that Wallace’s wife was sick, the governor of Idaho territory might have been in the box with Lincoln,” said Dave Leroy, president of the Idaho Lincoln Institute. “All of those kinds of stories led me to be more interested in researching Lincoln and Idaho.”
Leroy’s interest in Lincoln set him on a life-long journey delving into research — and accumulating historical artifacts. He was recently honored for his dedication with an award — on March 28, Leroy was elected to the Board of the Abraham Lincoln Association of Springfield, Illinois for a three-year term. The association is one of the oldest and most prestigious organizations dedicated to preserving the history of the 16th President.
“It’s a nice recognition of the quarter-century or more that I’ve dedicated to speaking and writing and collecting Lincoln,” Leroy said. “But it’s also a recognition that we have something to contribute, here, in the West, about the Lincoln story and about keeping the Lincoln memory alive.”
Leroy has collected Lincoln artifacts since he was in high school when a friend’s father gave him a Lincoln campaign pin. In 2012, he and his wife Nancy donated hundreds of items associated with Abraham Lincoln, from signatures, more than 1,000 books and even strands of his hair, to the Idaho States Archives. These items now make up the A. Lincoln Exhibit, which is free to the public.
Leroy was also the Attorney General of Idaho from 1979 to 1983 and Lieutenant Governor from 1983 to 1987. Before he donated the Lincoln artifacts, Leroy kept them in his office.