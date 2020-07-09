FRANK CHURCH-RIVER OF NO RETURN WILDERNESS — Discovering the whats and whys of scientific mysteries is a powerful magnet for many scientists. And in Claudio Berti's case, it brought him all the way from Italy to Idaho.
Berti, a geodynamicist and the current director of the Idaho Geological Survey, is well-versed in flying into backcountry airstrips in Idaho’s mountainous central region to pick up data from seismometer stations that are helping to map the fault which caused March’s earthquake and more recent aftershocks.
The Idaho Geological Survey is a state agency hosted by the University of Idaho as a program in the university’s Office of Research and Economic Development. Berti is in charge of gathering seismic data throughout the state. And since the large March 31 earthquake, he has been flying out to backcountry airstrips so seismologists across Idaho and the United States can study the aftereffects of the big shake.
Part of Berti’s job is getting on a single-engine plane and flying to backcountry airstrips scattered throughout Idaho to make sure a number of seismic monitoring rigs are still gathering the information that will help scientists better understand Idaho's dynamic and sometimes wobbly geology.
March’s earthquake was caused by something called a “dip slip fault,” a combination of the normal “strike slip,” which is two pieces of a fault grinding past each other, and then adding in vertical motion, Boise State geology professor Dylan Mikesell said in a May interview.
Hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded since the 6.5 quake, with the strongest being a 4.4-magnitude in mid-May. No major injuries or property damage have been reported, though ITD did have to clean up a rockslide on state Highway 21 near Lowman.
And those shakes mean Berti will be on a plane and deep in the country for a while yet.