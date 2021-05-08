Just when you were thinking that the only things kids think about are themselves, they turn around and prove you wrong, in the greatest of ways. Case in point: Christa Brand teaches a group of fourth and fifth graders in the afternoons for Central Elementary’s WIN (What I Need) time. The students have been working on Earth Day projects all month, Brand said in an email, and one of those projects was picking up trash around the school.
“During that time, we broke into three groups and hunted down areas to clean up. An ELL student at our school found money and ran to come show me. It was a one-hundred-dollar bill!”
Brand thought the kids might want to spend the found treasure on a pizza party or toys. But they had something else in mind. “The kids said they wanted to donate all the money to the Pennies for Patients.” (Pennies for Patients raises funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and takes place in hundreds of schools.)
“They proudly walked the one-hundred-dollar bill to the office,” Brand said, adding that she was just as proud of them, as they were for their donation.