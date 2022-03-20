Carter Macy, of Meridian, won first place in the boys 7-9 year old division of the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt Regional Qualifier. He will compete in the national finals on Sunday, April 3, broadcast live on the Golf Channel.
Chloe Singpraseuth of Meridian will compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday, April 3, which will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.
John McCoy
Carter Macy, of Meridian, won first place in the boys 7-9 year old division of the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt Regional Qualifier. He will compete in the national finals on Sunday, April 3, broadcast live on the Golf Channel.
Drive, Chip and Putt, a nationwide youth golf development initiative for boys and girls ages 7 to 15, is designed to inspire a new generation to choose golf as a lifetime pursuit.
Two local students qualified for this year’s National Finals event at Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament. Chloe Singpraseuth and Carter Macy, both of Meridian, will have the chance to compete against the top 80 performers in the nation in their age categories.
Chloe, a freshman at Cole Valley Christian School, started playing golf at age 4. In a press release, she said she believes that golf teaches her patience and loves that the sport allows her to appreciate the beauty around her. She won this year’s Idaho State Junior Championship, but her favorite golf memory is being at the 2019 U.S. Open.
Carter is a second grader at Gem Prep Meridian. He also started playing golf at age 4. A press release said Carter loves being creative with his shots and likes the fact that you can hit a bad shot on a hole and still battle back and make par. His family participates in the sport as well and their No. 1 rule is to have fun. Carter said after seeing Drive, Chip and Putt on TV, he had to compete in it.
Chloe and Carter will compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday, April 3, which will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.