The multi-use art space, Visual Arts Collective, has been shuttered from presenting live events since March. With its future looking bleak, a group of ardent fans, headed up by Chelsea Harada, banded together and came up with what they hope is a three-pronged “save” for the much-beloved institution.
Harada helped set up a “VACscene” GoFundMe page where you can make monetary donations to the cause (up to over $46,000 of its $96,000+ goal). In addition, she spearheaded a virtual art auction that raised over $27,000 for the cause and initiated a love-letter write-in campaign in which the letters will be archived into an art book to be presented to VAC owner Samuel Stimpert (copies of the art book will also be available for purchase).
Harada enlisted her Purring Mantis band members for help and support, including Melanie Radford and Kelsey Swope. Purring Mantis is a ‘Mostly Muff Legacy’ cover band and had played at the VAC venue a number of times. Other community members soon got on board as well as friends and longtime supporters of VAC.
“It started with me and my band members,” said Harada. “We’ve all known Sam and performed at the VAC with different projects. ... We wanted to find some way to do something for the community and for Sam and the VAC.”
Harada said she’d been in touch with Stimpert since March when the venue went dark. He’d been adamant about keeping the doors closed to stave off possible COVID transmission and community spread.
“Every time I talked to him he just sounded like he’d had the wind knocked out of him,” Harada said. “To him it was his life but he’d say: ‘other people are suffering more.’ We wanted to create a kind of love capsule and no matter what happens, this has been recorded. Whether we’re able to make enough to keep the lights on or not, VAC has happened. VAC matters.”
The outpouring from the community “has completely changed Sam,” said Harada. “There’s joy back in his voice and hope for the future.”
“The biggest thing I want to do is thank everybody,” Stimpert said. “I just didn’t realize … it’s been pretty powerful to see how many people care. It’s amazing.”