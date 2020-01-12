Boise Police Detective Chad Wigington took the case of 35-year-old Ahren Barnard’s disappearance three years ago.
Barnard, of Boise, disappeared in 2004 after he took his young son to a McDonald’s near the intersection of Cole and Overland roads. There, he left the boy with the child’s mother, according to The Charley Project, an online database that aggregates cold-case information from news outlets and other sources. Both of his vehicles were later found parked in the driveway of his home in the 4900 block of Sunderland Drive, KIVI-TV reported in 2017, but that was the last time anyone saw Barnard.
His disappearance left his family distraught.
Wigington said multiple detectives have worked on the case. Some have retired. The case came to him three years ago.
“You try to look at it with fresh eyes and a fresh perspective to see if there’s something we can do differently,” Wigington said.
Nor has he given up hope he may one day solve the case. Police suspect foul play, and the department has submitted old pieces of evidence for new testing and analysis as forensic technology has advanced. Such technology has helped solve cold cases before, said Wigington, who’s not ready to give up.
“We do believe with the right information … we could someday have a case that is prosecutable,” Wigington said.
The other thing he does, he said, is to keep in contact with Barnard’s family. He wants them to know the department hasn’t forgotten about them.