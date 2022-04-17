Chad Kempel is the father of seven children, including 4-year-old quintuplets, who helped him set a Guinness world record after he ran a half–marathon in 2 hours and 19 minutes while pushing the quintuplets in a stroller.
The race took place March 20 at the Oakland Running Festival in Oakland, California.
Kempel, 40, of Eagle, said he was inspired by two mothers who achieved three stroller records.
“The quints are 4 years old now and we’ve had a long journey. Went through a lot of infertility,” Kempel said. “The quints were a risky pregnancy. They weren’t supposed to live. So in a way, finishing something like this with (my wife) Amy and the older kids at the finish line, it feels good to do this when life has been so hard.”
The first time Kempel decided to run with his quintuplets, they were just 1-year-olds. He set two other Guinness world records that year: For running a full marathon and a 10K.
But then the pandemic hit before he could do his last marathon.
“It had been almost a year since we pushed that stroller and it was a lot heavier than I remembered it being once we got out on that course,” Kempel said. “It was physically very demanding on me, but how am I gonna complain when (my wife) Amy’s right beside me? She did all the work; she was the one who carried them in the hospital.”
Kempel’s race partners, the quintuplets, were Lincoln, Noelle, Grayson, Preston and Gabriella, according to Good Morning America. His eldest children are Savannah, 7, and Avery, 5.
When asked if he plans on running another marathon, Kempel told KTVB that right after he finished the marathon his wife asked, ‘So we’re done, right?’ So as of right now, he doesn’t think he will, but his wife thinks he going to be like Tom Brady, saying he’s retired, but then runs another marathon.
“I love that they’re going to remember this, they were so excited, they were waving like they were celebrities,” Kempel said. “I had to point out and say, ‘mom’s right there, she’s the one who did all the work.’”