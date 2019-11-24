“The Reveal Mission,” is a photography project created by professional photographer and hospice chaplain, Chad Estes. The project features “before” and “after” photos of women with breast cancer who have had their breasts removed through mastectomy surgery. Breast cancer will strike one in eight women and the American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 271,000 new cases this year.
Estes started his project to help breast cancer survivors who are scarred and who have lost one or both of their breasts, to take control of their stories by documenting their personal history.
By sharing their pictures publicly these brave women are helping to educate others in a personal way while also allowing them to work through their own trauma.
“Cancer has high jacked the trajectory of these women’s lives,” said Estes. “What I have found is that women want to gain back control of their story.”
Any woman who has breast cancer and is anticipating a surgical procedure that can include a lumpectomy or complete mastectomy is welcome to contact Estes for a consultation. If they do wish to proceed with a photo session, Estes will schedule one — however, he said the woman guides the process and is in charge of their story the entire time; no photos will be taken if the woman decides not to. Estes does all of the photography pro bono.
“The goal is not art shows — it’s what that person needs to heal,” Estes said.