NAMPA — The first car arrived at the Ford Idaho Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.
An hour and a half later, at least 100 cars had lined up. A couple hours after that, volunteers began distributing the nearly 3,000 available boxes of food.
The line for the mass food distribution stretched around the perimeter of the lot. By the early afternoon, the wait varied from 10 to 45 minutes. Around 60 volunteers helped with the effort.
By 2:30 p.m., all the food had been delivered.
“It gets me a little panicked. But we get through it,” said Brandon Weast, one of the event’s organizers. “Just remember to keep calm. We’ve done this many, many, many times. It’s just more cars.”
Similar events have happened in Nampa about once a month since last summer. The free food fills a big need.
One in seven Idahoans are projected to experience food insecurity due to the pandemic, and one in five Idaho children could be living in hunger, according to Idaho Foodbank Chief Development Officer Morgan Wilson.
After the pandemic started, Weast got in touch with the Idaho Foodbank, the city of Nampa and the Ford Idaho Center.
“It’s good to be able to help out even if it’s just a couple of boxes of food,” Weast said. “It puts money to bills or something else that’s needed.”
The boxes people received Wednesday included milk, potatoes, chicken, eggs and more. Weast estimated each box was about 34 pounds.
Several people at the event lost their job in the past year and didn’t previously envision needing food. To combat these challenges, the Idaho Foodbank has increased its distribution by an average of 40%, Wilson said.
Weast said helping people “makes the soul feel good.”
“I’ve seen people pull up in tears,” Weast said, “and drive away happy.”