Four years ago, Matt Nelson presented his twin sons, Blake and Tyler Nelson, with a challenge. The 15-year-old Eagle residents were just getting started in the Boy Scouts of America’s Scouts BSA program, and their father, a former scout, challenged them to earn all of the merit badges.
“Our dad was talking to us in the beginning, when we were 11,” Tyler said in a recent interview. “He was saying how his dad challenged him to earn all the merit badges and he never did — he got, like, 40.”
There are currently 137 merit badges that scouts can earn. Each badge represents a skill or subject knowledge — Truck Transportation, Stamp Collecting, Robotics, Archaeology, Fingerprinting, American Labor, etc. — attained through practical experience and guidance from an expert. The Nelson twins have earned all of them; yes, every one of the 137 merit badges.
A spokesperson for the Boy Scouts of America called it an “incredible” feat.
The twins, sophomores at Centennial High School who will soon become Eagle Scouts, worked together on almost every badge.
“The really great thing about having a twin, or even a brother, is that they push you and motivate you to keep going,” Blake said. “If Tyler wasn’t earning them with me, I probably would have given up a long time ago.”