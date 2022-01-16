Boise local Blaine Dillingham, pictured far right on top row, was part of University of Rochester’s iGEM team. The group of undergraduate students developed a prototype for a device that diagnoses sepsis using biomarkers found in sweat.
University of Rochester’s 2021 iGEM team, composed of 12 undergraduate students, developed a prototype for a device that diagnoses sepsis using biomarkers found in sweat. Part of the team was Boise-born Blaine Dillingham.
The team’s project, a biosensor that monitors the changing levels of sepsis-related biomarkers in patients, won a gold medal and was nominated for best diagnostic, best hardware and best education awards, making Team Bio-Spire the second-most-awarded iGEM team in North America.
Dillingham served as modeling manager for the team. The problem with how sepsis is currently found is that blood can’t continuously be drawn to find it, Dillingham said. The team thought of a new solution — find sepsis through the patient’s levels. The biomarkers to find sepsis can be found in both sweat and blood. For the iGEM competition, the team developed a sleeve that the patient puts on and wears indefinitely that registers sweat.
“It can notice that there’s a change in the electrical property, and it knows that that change means there’s a change in the patient’s levels of those biomarkers and that they might be becoming septic,” Dillingham said.
Dillingham handled the mathematical modeling, where he would convert the electrical signal into the sweat concentration and then the blood concentration. When joining the team, he was the only freshman and only math major.
Dillingham, a sophomore, hopes to apply what he learned at iGEM for altruistic purposes. His dream is to create artificial intelligence aligned with human values.
Dillingham grew to love math at Timberline High School, he said. He was in the GATE program in the Boise School District which allowed him to hone in on the things that really fascinated him.
“I’m one of those crazy people who really enjoys math homework problems,” Dillingham said.
