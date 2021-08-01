Who knew what great things could come from a good idea, a little fabric and some thread?
In 2009, a group of local women who loved textiles saw a need to bring the refugee community together on a very human scale, Lillian Kurek, executive director for Artisans for Hope, wrote in an email. “They realized they could create a connection through textiles. They believed that sewing , knitting, and crocheting together could bridge any cultural divides.”
And so, what started as a knitting circle where the refugees could come together and practice their English, “ultimately became Artisans For Hope.” The organization became a designated 501©(3) in the same year.
“Our mission statement is: ‘Where refugees connect, learn, create, and earn.’ To create that reality, we are led by a board of directors, executive director, volunteer operational committees, and a program manager from the Republic of the Congo,” Kurek said. “We serve refugees not limited to, but primarily, women.”
The participating artisans — the group doesn’t like to use the word “refugees” — also make some money for their efforts. “Our artisans (at this time) are receiving 50% of the sales,” said Kurek. “This was changed when the pandemic hit and we were all trying to stay afloat,” she said. “We are hoping to give them more sometime in the fall.”
The organization was able to keep going during the pandemic. In fact, in addition to the tote bags, quilts and other hot-ticket fabric and knitted items that are staples in their store, they zipped up thousands of face masks.
“We made kits for our artisans and dropped them off so they could sew at home,” Kurek said. “They made over 4,000 masks sold and donated to schools and hospitals.”
They’ve been back at the machines in their downtown Boise location at the corner of 15th and Hays streets since the beginning of June, Kurek said. “We waited for Ramadan to be over and all our artisans and staff and volunteers are vaccinated,” she said.
Volunteers and board members are mostly former educators and librarians. Pam Rybus, who also runs the online store, said she thoroughly enjoys her volunteer time. “I just like to come here and get cheered up,” she said. “We laugh a lot. It’s a safe place.”
“It’s about community, it’s about laughter,” Kurek said. “We have potlucks, we go on field trips. I love being here. It’s such a wonderful place to be.”
Each handcrafted item is also made with a little love and comes with a hand-printed tag that proudly displays the name of the artisan.
Kurek hopes to bring more and more awareness about Artisans for Hope to the Treasure Valley community and beyond.
“A lot of people don’t know about us,” she said. “I want them to know we do great things.”