Books in prison
Author Anthony Doerr speaks to a group of inmates during a visit to the Idaho State Correctional Institution, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Doerr had previously donated multiple copies of his book "All The Light We Cannot See" to the prison library.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In October, Boise-based novelist Anthony Doerr donated 30 copies of his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “All the Light We Cannot See” to the library at the Idaho State Correctional Institution. He also gave a seminar in the prison’s chapel, and both members of the prison’s staff and those incarcerated attended and asked questions. When asked by a member of the audience if it was Doerr’s first time speaking in a prison, he said it was. The audience offered him a round of applause in appreciation.

Doerr said he’d been asked to give a seminar at the prison by a friend of his, who serves on the Idaho Board of Correction. What surprised him, the novelist said, was how eloquent many of the people in prison were — he said some of the audience members approached him after his talk with pages of notes on his book.

“Without stories, we get trapped in a prison of ourselves,” Doerr told his audience.

