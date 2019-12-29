In October, Boise-based novelist Anthony Doerr donated 30 copies of his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “All the Light We Cannot See” to the library at the Idaho State Correctional Institution. He also gave a seminar in the prison’s chapel, and both members of the prison’s staff and those incarcerated attended and asked questions. When asked by a member of the audience if it was Doerr’s first time speaking in a prison, he said it was. The audience offered him a round of applause in appreciation.
Doerr said he’d been asked to give a seminar at the prison by a friend of his, who serves on the Idaho Board of Correction. What surprised him, the novelist said, was how eloquent many of the people in prison were — he said some of the audience members approached him after his talk with pages of notes on his book.
“Without stories, we get trapped in a prison of ourselves,” Doerr told his audience.