Amber Craig, with a blessing from her employers at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, signed up for a six-week stint as an emergency room nurse in a Bronx hospital in New York. Her plans are to return to her job as manager in the ER at West Valley when her time in New York is over.
“I came here to serve the need,” Craig said. “I’m a nurse. I’m like hundreds of others. To be called ‘heroes’ is not the reason we’re here. ... I hail service men and women as heroes. … This is my job. I take care of heroes. There’s hundreds of us here and we’re all in it together.”
While in New York, Craig is working four 12-hour shifts a week for six weeks. The hospital where she is does have personal protective equipment, for which she is grateful. She will sleep on her down time — “and pick up more shifts at work, ‘cause that’s what I’m here for,” she said, although she knows it’s important to take the mental and physical time for self-care, too.
When her Uber driver dropped her off at the hospital, she saw “a couple of refrigerated trucks in the parking lot out back … and that really sent the goosebumps. They don’t have room for all the patients who die. It’s definitely going to be emotionally challenging; it’ll take its toll.
“I’m not ignorant of the inherent risks. I’m well aware I have jumped feet first into it. … I have an air diffuser, a yoga app and I have wine,” Craig said. “I’ll be fine.”