Allison Christy, who owns a spynx cat named Barnabas, began sewing clothing for the hairless feline last summer during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Barnabas Apparel grew into something much more than a small Etsy shop, Christy said, and the clothing line expanded into more than just for cats, too. "I have since grown into making cat and dog accessories for animals of all types, as well as started working towards a line of matching human merchandise."
Christy, who teamed up with 2C Family Brewing Company on a summertime beer named after her cat called Bad Barn, turned the beer's launch party into a fundraiser for the local animal shelter: All proceeds during the release party from the sale of Bad Barn merchandise went to West Valley Humane Society.
it was a win/win, said Christy, adding that her underlying goal has always been to help the furry — and not so furry — crowd.
"I love pets," she said.