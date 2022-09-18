DowntownBoise_AliveAfter5.jpg

Backstage view of a previous Alive After Five concert in downtown Boise. Alex Marshall is co-founder of Underdogs, a nonprofit aimed at providing more music venues and a safe space for the under 21 crowd.

 Courtesy of Downtown Boise

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Music fills the heart of many musicians and music lovers in Boise.

“You see everyone connecting to it. Whether they are just listening to music or they’re connecting emotionally. That’s so powerful. There is nothing like it,” said Ane Lete, a local musician. “I have a lot of fans and people that I work with that want to watch and bring their kids to watch me play, but can’t do that at a 21+ venue,” Lete said.

Recommended for you

Load comments