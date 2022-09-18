Backstage view of a previous Alive After Five concert in downtown Boise. Alex Marshall is co-founder of Underdogs, a nonprofit aimed at providing more music venues and a safe space for the under 21 crowd.
Music fills the heart of many musicians and music lovers in Boise.
“You see everyone connecting to it. Whether they are just listening to music or they’re connecting emotionally. That’s so powerful. There is nothing like it,” said Ane Lete, a local musician. “I have a lot of fans and people that I work with that want to watch and bring their kids to watch me play, but can’t do that at a 21+ venue,” Lete said.
The Boise Underdogs is a nonprofit and its goal is to provide a safe concert space for all ages.
“We want to focus on keeping a safe space for the under-21 crowd, which is why we are a dry venue. We don’t have any alcohol sales or anything like that,” Underdogs co-founder Alex Marshall said.
Marshall said Underdogs will also be a safe space for under-represented groups in Idaho.
“I needed this space really bad when I was a kid, and I can’t imagine somebody who is in a marginalized community who feel like they even have less safe spaces to go than me. It’s really important that this place is available for everyone,” he said.
Money can also be a barrier for many musicians. Marshall said some local musicians struggle financially when trying to live out their dreams, which is something he hopes Underdogs can also help with.
“A big thing for us is lowering that economic barrier; just because you don’t have enough money doesn’t mean you shouldn’t play music and express yourself. So, that’s a big thing for us, is loading a full house with a full back-line kit so anyone can come up and play,” Marshall said.
“That means that all the income that comes in would go straight to the musicians. There is no the venue taking a cut at the door or you don’t have to sell a certain amount of tickets,” Marshall said.
Local companies have already started donating equipment. Marshall said meeting their goal of $10,000 is all they need to start searching for a venue.