Adam Schreiner, 32, was 10 years old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
Schreiner admittedly struggled to live with “the beetus,” as he called it when he was a kid. He went through the classic periods of denial, depression and “why me?” But then he found a way to not only live with diabetes, but focus on the positive rather than the negative.
Schreiner, who knows from experience how devastating a diabetes diagnosis can be, especially to a young person, decided to write a book aimed at teenagers. With his brother Nathan as editor, Schreiner worked on the project for three years and published “Whatta Prick” in 2018.
The title, meant to draw attention and perhaps even get a double-take, serves two purposes. It is both a tongue-in-cheek reference to Schreiner’s no-holds-barred examination and assessment of the disease and a literal reference to what diabetics must do to check their blood-sugar levels, several to many times a day.
“I wrote it for my teenage self,” he said. “Almost like, if I would’ve seen this book as a teenager, I would’ve read it. … I talk in a voice a teen or adult audience can relate to.”
In addition to the book, Schreiner and his best friend since fourth grade, Jeff Cochran, created The Prick podcast.
For Schreiner, the power of positive thinking, meditation and an overall light-hearted attitude have helped him to manage his diabetes — and he wants to help others do the same.
When he reflects on how far he’s come since he was diagnosed, Schreiner smiles and shakes his head.
“If you would’ve told me I would ever write a book — I wouldn’t have believed it,” he said.
But mostly, he hopes his message will help others living with diabetes.
“You have to deal with it. … But things could be a lot worse.”