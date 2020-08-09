In June, the month that is nearly synonymous with weddings, the novel coronavirus dashed nearly all hope of anyone being able to be “a June bride.” Countless marriages and the elaborate ceremonies and events surrounding them that had been planned for months or even years were crossed off calendars as the months marched by. Venues, halls and even churches were shuttered.
“When COVID first reared its ugly head we were receiving tons of calls about weddings canceling, postponing” said Vicki Carley, regional director of sales and marketing, for Block 22 Hotels, “and listening to their stories … it was so heart breaking. A year of planning and to just have to cancel. It just broke my heart. … I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to let them tell their story, give them a beautiful terrace for a ceremony and to offer free weddings?”
Carley’s brainstorm led her to the boardroom where she “proposed” the idea of giving back to the community to the Block 22 executives. “They gave us free rein,” Carley said.
She launched the “Grove I Do Sweepstakes” essay contest in June, offering complimentary wedding ceremonies to take place Aug. 20 and 21 on the terrace at The Grove Hotel for 10 couples who have had to change their wedding plans due to the pandemic.
In addition, the couples get a complimentary honeymoon night at the hotel and two photographers will be on hand to record the events and are donating photo packages to the brides and grooms.
“We’ve had a lot of people offering their services,” Carley said, adding that wedding event manager Roxanne Gualdoni came back from a furlough to help out. “She came back and just wrapped her arms around it to make sure it’s a very special day for them.”
One element of the contest she is especially proud of is that each wedding guest is asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Idaho Food Bank.
COVID-19 health precautions in force
When the contest began, the coronavirus appeared to be waning, and Carley and her staff had imagined by the planned dates in August, the events could take place in a fairly traditional manner.
“We thought (COVID-19) would be pretty much in our rearview mirror,” Carley said. Because Central District Health reverted Ada County back to Stage 3 amid rising cases, the Grove wedding parties will be capped at 50, and the mask mandate and social distancing will likely still be in effect.
“We’ll continue to comply with all the health mandates,” Carley. said. “We’re going by all the protocols.”
After one couple says their “I dos,” Carley has a cleaning crew set up to sanitize and clean before the next one comes in to set up for their big day. They can customize the decorations with their own color scheme, bring in their music, their matrimonial officiates. The value of the wedding package is $4,500.
“It’s all complimentary,” said Carley. “The only thing additional is if they want extra AV (audio-visual).
“We want it to be special just for them,” Carley said, and the terrace at the hotel is the perfect spot for a special day they’ll remember forever. “With the downtown skyline, and the foothills — it’s a beautiful backdrop.”