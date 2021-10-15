Boise
Tucson Ridge LLC purchased 1.81 acres at 10801 and 10805 W. Franklin Road in Boise. JP Green and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Rocky Mountain Cheese leased 2,174 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Greater Boise Auditorium District purchased 3.73 acres at 3587 S. Findley Ave. in Boise. John Stevens, JP Green and Mike Greene of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
B and A Engineers Inc. leased 3,871 square feet of office space in Oak Park Plaza, located at 2323 S. Vista Avenue in Boise. Al Marino, Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Connections Credit Union purchased a 3,432 square feet retail building located at 7930 W Fairview Avenue in Boise, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Peter Oliver of TOK represented the seller in this transaction.
A1 Garage Door Service leased 2,287 square feet of flex space at 9543 Emerald St. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and River Curtis and Stephen Fife of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant in this transaction.
Bono Flooring LLLP leased 1,070 square feet of retail space at 7156 W State St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Lew Goldman, and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Groutsmith extended a lease on 424 square feet of industrial space at 244 South Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Eckhardt Family LLLP purchased the Ten Mile and McMillan parcels located at 0000 N. Ten Mile and 3171 and 3149 W. Quintale Drive in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and Lenny Nelson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Baby Maven Boutique LLC leased 2,260 square feet of retail space in Centrepoint, located at 3648 Centrepoint Way in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
US Army Corps of Engineers leased 3,000 square feet of retail space in Linder Crossing, located at 5956 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Trees Company LLC leased 1,665 square feet of retail space at TBD W. Chinden Blvd in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, Dave Cadwell, and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Sekady Capital LLC sublet 5,941 square feet of office space at 3405 E. Overland Road Suite 360 in Meridian. Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Heartland Dental leased 4,200 square feet of retail space at NWC Ten Mile and McMillan Road in Meridian. LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Pedcor Investments purchased 18.65 acres at 1512 12th Avenue Road in Nampa. Laurie Reynoldson, Lenny Nelson, Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
LaDon's Fine Jewelry renewed their 1,600 square feet of retail space in Nampa Gateway Center, located at 1200 N. Happy Valley Road in Nampa. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Danielle Dahlberg of Gardner Companies represented the landlord.
Caldwell
Treasure Valley Subs LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space located at 3018 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Erkmann of NAI Select represented the tenant.
Diamond Peak Gymnastics LLC purchased 0.84 acres at E. Homedale Road in Caldwell. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Mary Anne Machete of Trust Realty represented the buyer.