“The story” is what executive producer Marsha Bemko and her right arm, senior producer Sam Farrell, live for as the success of their Antiques Roadshow on PBS/Idaho PTV keeps the heady pace and structure familiar while tweaking subtle improvements. Things were beginning a bit overcast when the PBS and Antiques Roadshow gang arrived at the awakening Idaho Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, May 31. Still, one glimpse of a recognizable painting being toted in by a faithful watcher, a signed “Big Eyes” Margaret Keane original, got Bemko fired up to be back in the City of Trees once again.
“I like Boise,” she said “Good, exciting stuff is coming in, so it’s always hard for me to come up with a favorite. And Keane, you’ve seen her paintings, those big-eyed girls. Keane has a great story. Her husband at the time claimed that he did the paintings, and then it became a very famous court case. She went to the court and painted one up right away and proved that she was the true artist and that he couldn’t do it. And we just saw one of those paintings walk through the door. She hasn’t got her appraisal yet, it is being researched, but at the time, he [appraiser] was telling me he was probably going to put $5,000 to $7,000 on it. But I love that story. And the painting is so sweet. I love it. It’s not the most valuable thing we’ve found today in Boise, but the story is king for me. And I really like that.”
The Roadshow shot almost all the footage outside in Boise as the sun finally broke through the trees after lunch, earning the camera team that glorious dappled light. This is the second visit to Boise for Bemko’s team of devoted experts and production family, and filming it outdoors gives Roadshow shows off more of the city’s stunning venues. Lines of people and well-organized tables of experts were dotted all over the Botanical Gardens as my trusty, precious Murano glass, wrapped like a mummy and stuffed in a roll-on overhead suitcase got the thumbs up from one of Bemko’s valued appraisers, Kathleen Bailey, an antique appraiser out of Seattle, Washington. Bailey is in her 24th season of researching and digging up the origins of objects in her specific genre, glass.
My Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store find for $10 turned out to be a 1960 Murano vase signed by Luigi Onesto and it was validated. Bailey advised me to hold on to it a few more years and insure it. Noting that every region in the U.S.A. had its particular density for specific collectibles, Bailey kept her focus on discussing collectible glass. “For the show category for appraisal, I chose glass which can be different from city to city,” Bailey said. “And if it’s a big enough item, the West Coast will get the same value as the east coast as the Midwest. But it varies if it’s a little lesser [more common] thing. So you’ll see a lot of collectors of Depression glass in the Midwest. And in the Pacific Northwest, we see a lot of Dale Chihuly glass here, but that’s excellent glass. He’s internationally known and the biggest in Washington and the country. And it is different as we go from locale to locale and have to dig in. It’s really hard.”
Antiques Roadshow is an intentionally authentic reality series in that there is no commerce between guests and appraisers or contrived anything. Instead, the show hides the medicine inside the bacon. Viewers learn arcane historical information as origin stories are extolled, and the appraisers give the few lucky ones a shocker number for insurance valuation. All of this excitement in the quest to educate and inform the show’s guests and entertain the viewers who learn something new each episode is precisely what Bemko and the company of traveling experts strive for each taping.
As stated, Bemko, at heart, is a storyteller. Since signing on as a senior producer in 1999, her job has been to capture the remarkable and often emotional discovery moments each particular piece brings. The Roadshow is organic. The taped conversation on television happens in the heat of the moment as the item is thoroughly examined. Then, sensing a significant on-camera moment, the appraiser will inform Bemko and Farrell about the item, the story and the guest. Finally, a decision is made for the taped segment as the people are waiting in line to hear about their found object or inherited treasure. It is always a surprise and never the same for Bemko, who was not the first executive producer for this WGBH-spawned series based on a British show. She took the reins from Aida Moreno, who was Roadshow’s first executive producer. The core premise of “Antiques Roadshow” is to learn about the past in the present day. Sometimes the object is a knee-buckling windfall, sometimes just a good yarn to tell at family gatherings.
It takes a dedicated village to make Bemko’s award-winning and nominated series fly high, and the appraisers travel as a tight-knit group, unpaid by production or PBS for their time and work. Nevertheless, all the experts we spoke to said, “we love the show” and will continue for as long as team Roadshow will have them.
“We work with a group of about 150 experts,” said Bemko. “Most of them have been with us for a long time. We add new experts yearly because people move on, and we lose some people. And we fill new spots every year, but the Roadshow appraisers are very carefully vetted, so we don’t pick up people we don’t know. We do checks on our appraisers. We know PBS is one of the most trusted institutions in this country, and Antiques Roadshow won’t be the reason that changes. We have trustworthy people here, and if we add a new appraiser, they were vetted very carefully. When we go from city to city, we usually have enough space in between where people go home and have work to do. And then they come back. When we have a tight schedule, people may stay out between cities, but our truck with equipment will go from place to place. But most of us have work to do in between back in the port.”
Many who watch the series and have expertise and experience in appraisal contact Roadshow to lend their voices and knowledge, but it’s not an easy gig to land. “People reach out to us throughout the year. They have to know what they’re doing,” Bemko said. “They have to have a stellar reputation, both around their person and their business. [When we are in production, it’s] not a time to ask us because we plan this long in advance. By the time we’re touring, the assignments are made. They are volunteers. They collectively donate over seven figures worth of money every year. We give them breakfast and lunch today, but they pay for their airfare and hotels. They’re volunteering their time, working for nothing. People have to book their flights and make hotel arrangements, but we are being pitched all year long from people who want to be [an expert] on Roadshow. And if we have room to consider them, for some reason, we might. But most of the time, our experts are here, and I’m loyal to them. They are loyal to us. So they get those first spots.”
After reassuring me my thrift Murano masterpiece was worth holding on to “because times are bad right now” for certain collectibles, Bailey noted that over the years, the lines and interest in the series had grown dramatically, and her involvement was something she was very proud of, noting that being associated with the show gave her a professional edge back home in Seattle. “To put it very bluntly, I’m older,” said Bailey. “I’m an antique. So I’m getting tested here, and I am always competing with many younger people. So sometimes I might get turned down for a job, and I hang on the doorknob and say, ‘Do any of you watch Antiques Roadshow? I work on that series.’ And it gives me a little chance. Sure. Because definitely, they know about the Roadshow!”