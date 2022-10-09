Nampa’s Sherman Elementary Named Apple Distinguished School
Sherman Elementary School in the Nampa School District has been named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025.
“This important designation will help us develop coding language capabilities across all of our K-5 classrooms,” said Sherman Principal Jennifer Miller, adding that special education students will be supported in the process.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.
At Sherman, technology has been an integral part of becoming a STEM-focused school. Since incorporating iPads for every student, the school has noticed a significant increase in engagement and participation. Speech-to-text, split screen, and other accessibility features make learning personal for students. Sherman also has a wide variety of 3D printers, robotics, and other tools that help bring STEM to life.
Sherman Elementary is a Title 1 school in Nampa, Idaho, serving 518 children in grades K-5.
TDS presents Hometown Hero Award to Nampa Police Volunteers
TDS Telecommunications LLC has presented its second Hometown Hero Award, recognizing a group of Treasure Valley community members for making a difference in their community. The Nampa Police Volunteers have spent thousands of hours over the years helping the Nampa Police Department with events and traffic incidents, searches for missing people, administrative tasks, and many other duties.
TDS honored the group with its Hometown Hero Award on Wednesday, Oct. 5, during the Nampa Coffee with a Cop event outside the police station.
“We are excited to recognize the Nampa Police Volunteers for dedicating so many hours of their own time to ensure the safety of their fellow community members,” said Pamela Hayn, TDS associate manager of Field Marketing in Nampa. “Their spirit of making the community a better place embodies what we sought to spotlight with our Hometown Hero Awards.”
“The Nampa Police Department would not be able to accomplish many tasks in our community if it wasn’t for the hard work of our volunteers,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said.
As part of the Hometown Hero Award, TDS is donating $1,000 to the Nampa Police Volunteers. For more information on the organization, visit cityofnampa.us.
TDS is continuing construction on its high-speed, all-fiber internet networks in Meridian, Garden City, Boise, Nampa, and Caldwell. The company is recognizing members of those communities through its Hometown Hero awards, the first of which was presented to Andrea Parker, a leader at the Treasure Valley Family YMCA in Meridian. Other winners will be announced at a future date.
For more information on TDS products and services, visit TDSFiber.com.
37th Annual
Rake Up Boise
NeighborWorks Boise’s 37th annual Rake Up Boise event is Saturday, Nov. 12. Last call to get yourself or your disabled, senior, and veteran neighbors’ yards raked. Want to give back to the community? Sign up to help rake yards for people who cannot do it themselves. Even if you don’t have enough people for a team, you can still join. Both resident and team registrations close Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Last year, over 700 yards were raked.
There is still time to support Rake Up Boise and Buy-A-Bundle (of leaf bags). You can find more information on the website at NWboise.org. When you donate, you will be entered in a drawing to win prizes like Boise State football tickets, Idaho Steelheads tickets, a Dutch Bros gift basket, Chandler’s gift card or a fine wines basket.
Witches Night Out
at The Village
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The Village at Meridian is hosting its annual Witches Night Out fundraiser for local non-profit WCA (Women’s & Children’s Alliance) next Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-9 p.m. in partnership with Audi Boise.
The event includes a “scary witches” contest, mystical lip reader, photo opps, and even a raffle for a chance to win a “Witches Wardrobe” filled with prizes from Village merchants, valued at over $3,000. There will also be live music, food trucks, a “best witch” costume contest, an appearance by animal expert Corbin Maxey and a Harry Potter sorting hat station with a white owl provided, courtesy of Birds of Prey. This event is free and open to the public. the fundraising goal this year is $25,000 and all cash collected during the event will go directly to the WCA.
Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is Back to In-Person Event
After two years away due to the pandemic, the annual Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees makes its return to the Boise Centre Nov. 22-28. This year’s beneficiary is the new Neuro Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit, a critical care unit in Idaho with board-certified, fellowship-trained neuro critical care physicians.
Festival attendees will be able to view and purchase hundreds of hand-crafted Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by local companies, organizations and individuals and enjoy performances by talented singers, dancers and musicians.
The annual Festival of Trees black-tie Gala kicks off the seven-day event the evening of Nov. 22 and the Festival is open to the public from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 until Sunday, Nov. 27, concluding with a fashion show and luncheon on Monday, Nov. 28. The Festival is open on Thanksgiving Day from 2 – 9 p.m.
Santa Claus will be on hand to greet children throughout the public admission hours, and other highlights will include the model train display from the Train Collector’s Association of the Treasure Valley and LEGO displays and from the Idaho Lego Users Group. Kids can also make their own holiday creations using LEGO bricks. Other attractions during the festival include a children’s scavenger hunt, an art contest for K-6 grade students, a holiday gift shop and a magical Talking Tree.
Tickets will be available both online and onsite at the Boise Centre: $10 for adults, $6 for children, seniors, and members of the military.
Performers and volunteers are still welcome; to learn more about taking part, or for more information or to pre-purchase general admission tickets, visit saintalphonsus.org.
Call for art: Idaho K-6 students for 2022 SDE holiday cards
Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to get into the holiday spirit and put their best work on display with the Idaho State Department of Education’s 2022 Holiday Card Contest.
A winning entry from each grade level will be selected for publication on the State Department of Education website. From these entries, one overall winner will be selected for use on the department’s official holiday card. The winning artist will also receive cards for their own personal use.
All Idaho public school students in grades K-6 are encouraged to submit their work. See last year’s winners and review guidelines for this year’s contest at the website: sde.idaho.gov.
Artwork must be submitted or postmarked by Friday, Nov.11. Digital submissions are permitted, but the original artwork must be hand drawn. Mail entries should be sent to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn. Taylor Baggerly, P.O. Box 83720, Boise 83720-0027.
Drawings should measure 11-inches-by-8.5-inches in landscape format and should reflect holiday or winter scenes. They cannot include copyrighted images such as Garfield the Cat, Bugs Bunny or Disney characters. Drawings should be labeled on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, district and teacher’s name.
Students can create their entries using watercolors, colored paper, markers, crayons or a combination thereof and can use as many colors as they want. They are encouraged to completely fill the page and to keep the design simple and the colors bold. Pencil drawings and fabric designs are not suitable for our printing process and cannot be selected.
Eagle Plein Air Festival now through Oct. 15
Watch the artists create their paintings, join a free art class and attend free public events.
The week-long art festival turns Eagle into an outdoor living art gallery where 70 artists come to learn, paint and compete in the 8th annual outdoor art competition.
Highlights include a 2-hour quick draw event, free daily art demonstrations and a wet paint auction. Go to the website for a complete schedule of events: EaglePleinAir.com.