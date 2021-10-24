IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY OFFERING SCHOLARSHIPS FOR TEACHERS TO BRING STUDENTS TO MUSEUM AND OTHER SITES
BOISE—The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) and Foundation for Idaho History encourage Idaho school teachers and administrators to apply for the Ray Knight Memorial Scholarship and the opportunity to take students to the Old Idaho Penitentiary and other museums and historical sites.
The scholarship, named after a volunteer who dedicated many years to the Old Pen, awards $10,000 annually to cover admission and transportation fees to visit museums and sites. This includes the Idaho State Museum in Boise, Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite in Hansen, and the historic Franklin properties in Franklin. The scholarship applies to schools with students between kindergarten and twelfth grades.
Grants are awarded based on need, distance traveled and how the field trip applies to what’s being taught in the classroom. To review the eligibility requirements and apply, visit history.idaho.gov/scholarships. This year’s application deadline is Nov. 1.
CANYON COUNTY HABIT OF HUMANITY CHANGES NAME TO BUILDING HOPE PROJECT
The local affordable housing ministry formerly known as Canyon County Habitat for Humanity Inc. is not operating as the Building Hope Project: Fuller Center for Housing. The Building Hope Project is a faith-driven and Christ-centered movement that promotes collaborative and innovative partnerships with individuals and organizations in an unrelenting quest to provide adequate shelter for all people in need.
According to a press release, the change was made so that funds raised would stay in Idaho to help local families. In August, the Building Hope Project held a local fundraiser to raise money towards completing two family homes currently under construction.
The Fuller Center for Housing builds and repairs homes in more than 70 U.S. communities and more than 20 countries around the world. Homeowners are full partners in the building process — contributing sweat equity as they work alongside volunteers and then repaying the costs of materials on terms they can afford, with no interest charged or profit made. Those repayments stay in the local community to help others get the same hand-up.
“The Fuller Center believes that local leaders are in the best position to decide what our community needs and the most effective ways to address those needs,” Gina Bourasa, President of the Building Hope Project said. “They provide assistance and expertise while we promise to adhere to the simple, grass-roots, Christian principles that guide the work. Locally, our work will not appear any different, but we believe this transition will allow us to be more productive and maximize the generosity of our supporters.”
For more information, visit buildinghopeidaho.org.
LEAGUE OF IDAHO CITIES LAUNCHES READERS BECOMING LEADERS PROGRAM
BOISE—Readers Becoming Leaders (RBL) is a new program through the League of Idaho Cities designed to connect city leaders to elementary students with the hope of building connections and creating a sense of belonging for city youth. RBL will introduce students to great examples of civic leadership and the workings of the city in which they live.
The League has produced “FRIENDS City,” a book created for city leaders to read to third grade students. It has a companion City Activity Book to guide students on how cities work and to encourage students to familiarize themselves with their city. In addition to promoting leadership skills and civic awareness, the book promotes STEM learning, literacy and creative problem solving in an interactive storytelling environment.
There are cash prizes available. Each student that completes and returns the entry form to the League will be entered into a drawing for $100, as well as other prizes available. For more information, visit leaguecitytx.gov/1723/Leaders-Make-Readers-Program.