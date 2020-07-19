SALES CONTINUE FOR GREAT DOLPHIN DUNK AUG. 9 BENEFITING BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF ADA CO.
MERIDIAN — There’s still time to “adopt” a little blue dolphin for the Great Dolphin Dunk Aug. 9 at Roaring Springs Water Park. Each $3 dolphin will vie for the chance to win prizes as it makes its way along the one-fourth mile-long Endless River. All proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County to help provide essential support to youth from families in need. Adopt your dolphin at adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
MARSING REUNION CANCELED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS
MARSING — The Marsing High School All Class Reunion scheduled for Aug. 1 has been cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The reunion has been rescheduled for the first Sunday in August 2021.
ENTREPENEURS WANTED FOR WALMART’S 7TH ANNUAL OPEN CALL FOR U.S.-MADE PRODUCTS
BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart is giving Idaho entrepreneurs the chance to hit it big and land their U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves. Applications are now being accepted for Walmart’s 7th Annual Open Call for U.S.-manufactured products. Open Call is Walmart’s initiative to create American jobs by supporting more American manufacturing.
The event is scheduled for October 1 and, for the first time, will be held in a completely virtual format. Interested businesses have until August 10 to apply for an opportunity to pitch their unique and innovative U.S.-manufactured products to Walmart buyers. Additional information about the event and full application details are available at Walmart-jump.com.
DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT HONORS FIRST RESPONDERS WITH FIRST CHARITABLE BIG YELLOW CUP
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is commemorating those who protect and serve communities across the nation with the launch of its new First Responder Tribute Cups. A portion of the proceeds from each cup sold from July 15 to Sept. 30 will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders.
In addition, from Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, Dickey’s will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign. One lucky grand prize winner will receive free barbecue for a year and four additional winners will have $500 donated to the charity of their choice. To enter, participants can post a photo of a difference maker from their community on their personal Facebook or Instagram profile, say why they nominated them, use hashtags #MyHero and #DickeysBarbecuePit and follow and tag Dickey’s Facebook or Instagram page and the nominee.
LOCAL STUDENTS INDUCTED INTO HONOR SOCIETY PHI KAPPA PHI
BATON ROUGE, LA — Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, recently inducted several local students into its membership.
The new inductees, all students at Boise State University, are Ashlyn Cooper of Meridian, Anastasiya Artyukhov of Eagle, Hayden Walker of Meridian, Madeline Aberg of Boise, Ryan Uria of Boise and Sarah Babner of Boise. They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
COMMUNITY INVITED TO PURCHASE BRICKS TO COMMEMORATE SPECIAL MEMORIES AT INDIAN CREEK PLAZA
CALDWELL — Community members are invited to commemorate special memories or milestones by purchasing a brick that will be installed at Indian Creek Plaza. Each brick costs $100 and can be engraved with a personal message.
Each brick purchase will benefit Destination Caldwell, the nonprofit that manages Indian Creek Plaza, and programmed downtown with over 300 events and activities year-round. Destination Caldwell also promotes Caldwell as a destination for local wines along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, market fresh goods and farm to fork dining. In addition to purchasing a brick for the Plaza, you can opt to purchase a replica brick for display in your home or office. The newly purchased and inscribed bricks will be unveiled later this summer. Only 500 bricks have been allotted for 2020.
For more information or to purchase a brick, visit indiancreekplaza.com/plaza-bricks.
WILD WEST ONLINE AUCTION BENEFITING BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OPEN FOR BIDS
Bidding is now open for the 2020 Wild West Online Auction benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County. Due to the current pandemic crisis, the event will be completely virtual. Participants can still bid on auction items, give through sponsor-a-kid during a virtual paddle raise, have a chance to participate in giveaways for great prizes and hear from some amazing kids.
Go to wildwestforkids.com to view and bid on over 300 items and experiences from July 15-24. There will be a live Facebook broadcast on July 24 at 6 p.m. featuring Larry Flynn and KTVB’s Mark Johnson live from the Club. Those who register to bid before July 24 will have a chance to win a $100 Amazong gift card. Winners will be announced at the July 24 Facebook event.
AWARDS CEREMONY TO RECOGNIZE IDAHO’S TOP VOLUNTEERS AND PHILANTRHOPISTS
BOISE — Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, is partnering with the Idaho Nonprofit Center’s annual Idaho Philanthropy Day, an event recognizing Idaho’s top volunteers and philanthropists. The event is slated to take place in November and will replace the annual Idaho’s Brightest Stars ceremony previously hosted by Serve Idaho.
Nominations are available online at idahononprofits.org/idaho-philanthropy-day and will be collected through August. Categories include Outstanding Philanthropic Company, Outstanding Nonprofit, Outstanding Adult Philanthropist, Outstanding Adult Volunteer and Outstanding Youth.
NETFLIX SHOW ‘THE CIRCLE’ SEEKING NEW PLAYERS FOR SECOND SEASON
Netflix’s hit-competition series, “The Circle,” is now casting nationwide for entertaining, funny, confident and competitive people from all walks of life to take part for the second season of their show.
The show is a popularity game inspired by the experience of using social media. Contestants live in separate apartments in the same building and do not meet face-to-face during the competition. They communicate through a special voice-activated social media platform and rank each other frequently, with less popular players being blocked and ultimately the most popular player winning a cash prize. The first season’s winner won $100,000. To apply visit thecirclecasting.com.