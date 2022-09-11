HOLIDAY BAZAAR BLAST
Are you having a holiday bazaar? Or maybe you know of one?
If so, please send the what, where and when details. There is a submission form on the Idaho Press website home page under “SUBMISSIONS.”
Be sure to include:
- Name of bazaar, location and address
- What will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)
- Bazaar dates and times
Deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast: Friday, Oct. 14.
In order to be included, all listings must be submitted via the website.
Go to “Submissions” on the homepage and fill out the form.
BOISE DEATH CAFÉ
At a Death Cafe people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. Our objective is ‘to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.’ A Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session.
Experienced facilitators, including death doulas, nurses, hospice workers, writers, death historians and end of life planners will guide the process. Come join the conversation and please bring your curiosity, your interest and your experiences. All are welcome and invited to participate. Free.
Our autumn 2022 Death Café will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 6:30-8 p.m. at True North Yoga, 9600 Hill Road in Boise’s North End. Cookies and tea will be served. More information can be found at our Facebook event.
CITY OF BOISE ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANT RECIPIENTS
The City of Boise has announced grant fund recipients for the Fiscal Year 2023 cycle. Funding to total $112,500 will go to 27 recipients for cultural projects that occur between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023, and benefit Boise residents. The City of Boise’s Department of Arts & History Grant program supports those in both established and emerging cultural fields with initiatives that nurture a strong and equitable cultural community in Boise as part of efforts to create a city for everyone. Grants are reviewed by a panel and awarded based on quality, community benefit, and management.
$5,000 Awards: African Community Development: African Basket Weaving Project; Boise Contemporary Theater; Campfire Theater Collective; Christian Winn: Story Forward projects and events; Downtown Boise Association: Supersized First Thursdays; Idaho Concerts in Care: Free, professional in-house concerts for residents of independent and assisted-living care homes in Boise; Idaho Dance Theatre; Idaho Shakespeare Festival; Indonesian Idaho: Indonesian Cultural and Heritage Day; International Rescue Committee: Refugee Youth Music Program; Lost Grove Brewing: Free Neighborhood Summer Concert Series; Off Center Dance Project; Radio Boise; Stars of Steinway: Rachmaninoff Birthday Party Concert; The Makatas Heart Foundation.
$4,500 Awards: Boise Modern Chinese School; Brett Perry: Outreach to and inclusion of local and regional Indigenous Tribes; Starbelly School of Dance.
$4,000 Award: Treasure Valley Children’s Theater.
$3,500 Award: Kevin McTeague: Free Baroque music concert.
$3,000 Awards: Colossal Cinematic Showcase; The Boise Chordsmen: Idaho Youth Barbershop Festival.
$2,500 Awards: Ballet Idaho; Opera Idaho; TRICA.
$2,000 Award: 208 Ensemble: Soundpainting.
$1,000 Award: Janelle Wilson – Expressercize classes.
For more information: boiseartsandhistory.org.
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR NAMPA MAYOR’S TEEN COUNCIL
Applications now open for the Nampa Mayor’s Teen Council. Investing in the next generation of leaders is important. The Nampa Mayor’s Teen Council provides leadership development, an opportunity to learn about local and state government, community service opportunities ... and have a lot of fun in the process.
Apply online: cityofnampa.us