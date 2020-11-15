GARDEN AGLOW TRANSFORMS IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN INTO TWINKLING WONDERLAND
BOISE — The 24th season of Winter Garden aGlow will transform the Idaho Botanical Garden into a twinkling wonderland. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which runs Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 26 until Dec. 27.
Guests can peek into the Garden Cottage to see what Santa and Mrs. Claus are up to, wander through the light tunnel and check out the holiday express model train display. Snacks and warm drinks will be available from local vendors.
To promote safety and social distancing, this event will use timed ticketing. Tickets are very limited this year and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers and are free for children under 3. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit idahobotanicalgarden.org.
BLUEBIRD EXPRESS’ TUNNEL OF TERROR RAISES OVER $10K FOR IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY
BOISE — In the spirit of Halloween, Bluebird Express presented a Halloween themed carwash, “The Tunnel of Terror,” at their Boise location, raising $10,477 for the Idaho Humane Society. Bluebird executives said in a press release, “We would like to thank the public for participating and helping to raise these funds for a great organization.”
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR KTSY DRIVE THROUGH DIFFERENCE: HOME EDITION TO SUPPORT FAMILIES IN NEED
Radio station KTSY-89.5 is taking nominations for Drive Through Difference: Home Edition now through Nov. 20. The radio station and its partners are looking to help a few families in need of home renovations and repairs this Christmas. To nominate someone, visit ktsy.org/ultimate-drive-thru-difference-home-edition/.
“2020 has been a crazy year,” said Brian Yeager, KTSY General Manager. “KTSY is here to encourage people to choose hope in these difficult times. Together we can bring hope to families who need a little help for Christmas. It is so exciting to see people come together and take care of each other!”
MILLER’S MISSION SEEKS TO MEET THE NEEDS OF HOMELESS IN THE TREASURE VALLEY
NAMPA — Radio host Kevin Miller will kick off the ninth annual Miller’s Mission tomorrow, to raise awareness and meet the needs of homeless men, women and children in the Treasure Valley.
For one week, Miller, of KIDO Talk Radio, will be camping out in front of the Walmart at Garrity Blvd. and Franklin Road in Nampa to collect turkeys and non-perishable foods for all five of Boise Rescue Mission’s shelters. The event will last from 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. There will be a tent placed at the entrance where shoppers can drop off donations, grab a shopping list or make a cash or credit card donation.
“We are so grateful for the faithful support of Kevin Miller, KIDO Talk Radio, Walmart and for our Miller’s Mission sponsors Realtors Rich and Sarah Libengood at the Good Life Group Realty and Camping World,” said Rev. Bill Roscoe, President and CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, in a press release. “During this especially difficult season, we cannot thank our partners enough and we look forward to seeing the entire Treasure Valley community come together to meet people’s needs and end hunger in others’ lives.”
Audiences can hear live updates on Kevin Miller in the Morning, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KIDO 580 AM and 107.5 FM.
LARRY H. MILLER DEALERSHIPS COLLECT PAJAMAS FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN AT BOISE RESCUE MISSION SHELTERS
BOISE─Larry H. Miller Dealerships is hosting a pajama drive this holiday season for the Boise Rescue Mission women and children’s shelters from Nov. 9 – Nov. 30 as part of its “Driven to Assist” initiative. New pajamas and pajama sets in all sizes for women, boys and girls are needed year-round, but on Christmas, guests staying at the organization’s City Light Home for Women and Children in Boise, and the Valley Women and Children’s Shelters in Nampa, receive a special Christmas care package with a new pair of pajamas included.
Now through Nov. 30, members of the public may drop off donations at the following locations: Larry H. Miller Honda, 7710 West Gratz Drive, Boise; Larry H. Miller Subaru, 11196 West Fairview Avenue, Boise; Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 222 Auto Drive, Boise; and Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket, 9380 West Fairview Avenue, Boise.
CARES ACT GRANTS AVAILABLE FOR IDAHO ARTISTS, NONPROFIT ARTS ORGS
This past spring, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress appropriated CARES Act funding to the National Endowment for the Arts to issue grants in support of the arts across America. A portion of this funding has been made available to the nation’s state arts agencies, including the Idaho Commission on the Arts. These funds will be distributed as special, one-time grants to Idaho artists and, nonprofit arts organizations experiencing arts-related income loss due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For more information or to apply, visit arts.idaho.gov/grants/.
Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and continue until funds are fully expended, or until 11:59 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, whichever occurs first. Funds are intended to support Idaho-based nonprofit arts organizations or units of local or tribal government experiencing arts-related income loss because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Organizations that received CARES Act Round 1 funding are not eligible to apply for this opportunity. One-time federal funding up to $750 is available to support Idaho’s individual artists experiencing arts-related income loss because of the coronavirus pandemic.
IDAHO FOOD BANK FUND ANNOUNCES 2020 GRANT RECIPIENTS
BOISE─The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of their 2020 grants aimed at supporting nonprofit efforts to provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating and relieve hunger in Idaho. This year, 39 organizations across the state received grants to further their hunger relief work thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund. The fund granted over $114,600 this year, the largest amount of money awarded since the organization was established in 2009.
Local organizations that received grants this year include: Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, $5,000; Interfaith Sanctuary Homeless Shelter, $3,700; Cascade Food Pantry $1,000; Jannus, Inc., $4,390; Community Council of Idaho – Caldwell, $1,500; Melba Valley Senior Center, $2,000; Homedale Senior Citizens, Inc., $4,400; Salvation Army – Caldwell, $5,000; Horseshoe Bend Community Pantry, $2,000; The Idaho Foodbank, $5,000; Idaho Farmers Market Association, $2,000; Western Idaho Community Action Program, $4,500.
IDAHO MAYORS EARN $76,000 IN MAYOR’S WALKING CHALLENGE
BOISE─Idaho mayors hit the sidewalks, trails and anywhere they could walk in October to earn money for their community during the annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge, sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. This year’s challenge attracted a record number of participants, allowing the Foundation to award $76,000 to Idaho communities.
The Mayor’s Walking Challenge, put on each October by the Foundation, helps shine a spotlight on the importance of children being physically active. In the seventh year of the challenge, 81 mayors registered and 76 reached the monthly step goal to each earn $1,000 for their community. Mayors can designate the funds for COVID-19 relief efforts or for programs, projects or equipment that encourage kids to be active.
In the Treasure Valley, mayors from Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Emmett, Garden City, Homedale, Meridian, Nampa, Parma, Star and Weiser participated in the challenge.
NEW TREASURE VALLEY FOUNDATION TOGETHER WE GIVE LAUNCHED
MERIDIAN─The Mike Brown Group, part of the Silvercreek Realty Group, announced in a press release the launch of a new charitable foundation with a mission “to financially support local organizations that are working to make a positive impact by meeting the needs of our community.”
The Together We Give Foundation is supported by The Mike Brown Group, and every one of its clients, as a donation is made to the organization for each real estate transaction the team represents. It is also supported by The Mike Brown Group agents, corporate contributors and other community partners. The foundation will give away close to $100,000 at the end of the year to selected charities, which will be announced the week of Dec. 14. To learn more about the Together We Give Foundation, visit togetherwegiveid.org