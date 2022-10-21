Amazon hosts therapy dogs at Nampa fulfillment center
On Thursday, October 20, Amazon welcomed several certified therapy dogs onsite at BOI2 fulfillment center located in Nampa to bring smiles to employees, the company announced in a press release. The company worked with GO TEAM Therapy Dogs based in Idaho, a nonprofit with hundreds of volunteer therapy dog teams nationwide, to bring nine trained dogs onsite to interact with employees on the heels of World Mental Health Day, an international day for mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. About 150 employees participated in Thursday’s event.
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa was happy to welcome The Bucket Mission as guest speakers. The Bucket Mission was formed to share God’s love through the gift of clean, safe, drinking water. They provide under-resourced communities around the world with long-lasting water filters. Matt Arnett was inspired via a trip to Brazil with his young daughter. Upon visiting a home, with no running water, in the Amazon Basin an offer of a glass of dirty water inspired him to help. They are working in Kibera, Nairobi, which is the largest slum in Africa. It is a 3 square-mile area that is populated by 400,000 people. The homes lack water, electricity, and plumbing and are typically 80-100 square feet. The open-water and sewer are a major cause of sickness and death, especially to children under 5 years old. Hopefully, by next week they will have served 100,000 children and provided clean water via the bucket and filter system, according to Chris Beth. For more information go to: thebucketministry.org.
Pictured: L-R, Matt Arnett, Chelsea Johnson (President), Christopher Beth.
Dust off your brooms for the 2nd Annual Emmett Witches' Bike Brigade!
A fun and free women’s-only Halloween event is planned for Emmett. Women are invited to dress up in creative witch costumes, decorate their "broomcycle" (bicycle), and go for a leisurely ride through the historic downtown to toss candy and spread Halloween cheer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 by the tennis courts at City Park. Last year over 80 "witches" participated. Dancing, donuts, chocolate milk, and awards given for Best Costume, Best Group Costume, and Best Broomcycle are all part of the event.
The Historic Downtown Emmett Shops will also be open during the ride, along with the Halloween Bazaar at Bowman Memorial Park. And Grit & Grace Idaho will also be offering a discount for any Witches who show up in costume.
Main Streets all over America host "Witch Rides" every October to spread Halloween cheer, support small businesses, and promote community spirit, said a press release about the event.
The Fettuccine Forum
On Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. Darren Parry, the author of "The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History" and who teaches Native American History at Utah State University, will present a lecture on “History, Healing and Re-story-ation.” It will explore how the Bear River Massacre was a defining moment for the Northwestern band of the Shoshone Nation, and how the massacre did not trap the Shoshone people in death but offered them a chance of rebirth.
The free, hour-long event takes place at 6 p.m. in-person in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chambers at Boise City Hall and virtually over ZOOM with automated live subtitles. Pre-registration is required to join virtually. Cash bar available for in-person guests. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. boiseartsandhistory.org.
GGFWC Woman’s Century Club meets Monday
FWC Woman’s Century Club will hold its October meeting on Monday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. They meet at the Fleet Reserve Center at 1012 11th Ave North in Nampa.
The members are collecting school supplies for the Nampa School District as well as canned goods for the Traveling Table Food Bank.
The guest speaker will be speaking about the 211 service in our community. All women are welcome to attend.
Daughters of the American Revolution announce 2022 essay contest
Idaho Pocahontas Chapter of Caldwell announces the D.A.R. Essay Contest. This is a national contest for all schools, public, parochial and home-schools, for 5th through 12th grades.
For the American History contest, 5th through 8th grades, the students will write about "A Delegate to the Second Continental Congress" One winning essay will be awarded for each grade, to proceed to the state level.
For the high school contest, the student is to select a figure, man or woman, from the era of the American Revolution. Only one winning essay will be awarded from the four high school grades, to proceed to the state level.
All specific requirements are described on the instruction sheet and must be followed correctly. This sheet can be obtained from Nancy Baxter, nbaxter@q.com. The deadline is Dec. 14, 2022, for the essays to be received by Mrs. Baxter.
The Daughters of the America Revolution organization is devoted to the preservation of our constitutional republic, to our nation's history and to patriotic education. To become a member, it is necessary to prove a genealogical lineage to a participant, man or woman, who fought in the Revolutionary War. For more information, please contact Lorene Oates, loreneo@aol.com.
Eight young Idaho racers earn $500 for college savings accounts
Eight young Idaho runners competing in the 2022 YMCA Harrison Classic race earlier this month in Boise were randomly selected to receive $500 contributions to an IDeal – Idaho’s 529 College Savings account. The cash contributions for this year’s race, held in person for the first time in two years, were donated by Perspective Wealth Partners, a Boise based Registered Investment Advisor.
One winner was drawn from competitors in eight age groups. Recipients will be able to deposit their winnings in a 529 savings account then use those funds for qualifying education-related expenses in the future.
The kids-only race, held on Oct. 9., was open to runners ages 13 and under. Participants walk or run the 1-mile course on Boise’s north side.