Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dust off your brooms for the 2nd Annual Emmett Witches' Bike Brigade!

A fun and free women’s-only Halloween event is planned for Emmett. Women are invited to dress up in creative witch costumes, decorate their "broomcycle" (bicycle), and go for a leisurely ride through the historic downtown to toss candy and spread Halloween cheer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 by the tennis courts at City Park. Last year over 80 "witches" participated. Dancing, donuts, chocolate milk, and awards given for Best Costume, Best Group Costume, and Best Broomcycle are all part of the event.

Recommended for you

Load comments