Boise Bicycle Project needs more bikes
BOISE — So many kids registered for the Boise Bicycle Project’s 13th Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway that the organization sent out a plea for last-minute bike donations. They were expecting about 500 but more than 700 registered for their “dream bike.”
You can donate your unwanted used bicycles or bicycle parts at 1027 S. Lusk St. in Boise before Dec. 21, the day of the giveaway, or for more ways to help go to boisebicycleproject.org.
Christmas in Meridian kicks off with free activities for local families
MERIDIAN — The annual Christmas in Meridian series of events is underway and includes activities for all ages. A Twilight Christmas Market will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 from noon until 7 p.m. The market will feature the handiwork of nearly 50 local artisans and crafters. Admission and parking are free.
A Children’s Winterland Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Meridian Boys and Girls Club. There will be pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, trolley rides, Christmas games and crafts. Admission is free with a can of food or cash donation benefiting the Meridian Food Bank.
Meridian’s downtown businesses will compete for People’s Choice awards in the annual Meridian Downtown Business Decorating Contest. Christmas revelers can visit each business and vote online for their favorite Dec. 6 – 15. The People’s Choice winner will be announced on Dec. 16.
Children can drop a letter to Santa into Santa’s Mailbox and get a personal response. Letters delivered to the mailbox by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 will receive a response in the mail before Christmas (be sure to include a return address). Santa’s Mailbox is located on the lawn of Meridian City Hall near Broadway Avenue. To view the full schedule of events and festivities, visit meridiancity.org/christmas or call Meridian Parks & Recreation at 208-888-3579.
Boise Depot to host Open Holiday House Dec. 15
BOISE — The Boise Depot will host an Open Holiday House Dec. 15 from noon to 5 p.m.
The Open House will feature Santa and his elves, performances by the Grinch and his Whoville characters at 1 and 3 p.m., guided tours at noon and 1:30 p.m., model train sets on display and face painting. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is free but participants are asked to bring a toy donation for Toys for Tots.
Gem Center art exhibition and auction to benefit Idaho Veterans Wellness Center
BOISE — The Gem Center for the Arts will be hosting a silent art auction and exhibition to support the Idaho Veterans Wellness Center (IVWC) from Dec. 17 – 21. The event will feature unique handcrafted artwork created by Idaho veterans and their family members.
The event is free and for all ages. All artwork will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds going to IVWC, a local nonprofit that focuses on providing a safe space for our veteran community.
Santa CLAWS adoption event hosted by Reptile Adventures Dec. 14
NAMPA — The Santa CLAWS adoption event will be hosted by Reptile Adventures Dec. 14 at the reptile center, 2930 Port St., Unit D, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With every donation of canned food or an unopened toy, the center is offering free admission including pictures with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. Without a donation, admission is $3 a person.
Toys for Tots event at Sportsman’s Warehouse Dec. 13 – 15
MERIDIAN─670 KBOI, Idaho Central Credit Union and Sportsman’s Warehouse have teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to fill an entire 53-foot trailer full of toys for the Treasure Valley next weekend.
The community is invited to participate by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at any time Dec. 13 – 15 at the Sportsman’s Warehouse located at 3797 E. Fairview Ave.
Idaho Humane Society hosting Woofmas Holiday Bazaar Dec. 14
BOISE─The first ever Woofmans Holiday Bazaar benefiting the Idaho Humane Society will take place Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Humane Society shelter, 1300 S. Bird St.
Contest winner for new waterslide name announced by Roaring Springs
MERIDIAN─Brooke Douglass of Burley submitted the winning name for Roaring Springs’ new water attraction coming this summer. Douglass says she chose the name Snake River Run because, “Growing up in southern Idaho we would occasionally boat or fish on the Snake River. Then I met my husband, whose family lives right on the Snake River, and it has become a big part of our lives. Choosing a name specific to our area seemed like a cool idea.”
Brooke, her husband Colton and their 6-year-old son, Trey, will be the first to ride Snake River Run on Roaring Springs’ opening day, May 9, 2020. Construction is already underway on the new $1 million ride, which will be located between two existing slides, Pipeline Mines and Mammoth Canyon Family Raft Ride.
Mountain America Credit Union presents Military Appreciation Night at Winter Garden aGlow Dec. 10
BOISE─Mountain America Credit Union will present Military Appreciation Night at Idaho Botanical Garden’s Winter Garden aGlow event on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Military members, families, veterans and retirees with valid military ID or proof of service are invited to enjoy free admission to the event. Santa will be available for photos, and complimentary refreshments will be available while supplies last.
Local students among winners of state-wide holiday card contest
BOISE─Several local students were named winners in the Idaho State Department of Education 2019 holiday card contest.
Analia Lopez of Wilder Elementary School is the kindergarten winner, Brinnley Bauer of Wilder Elementary School is the first-grade winner and Kylie McKee-Powell of North Star Charter School is the sixth-grade winner. The winners were chosen from more than 700 entries. The winning entries can be viewed at sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest.
Idaho students invited to submit artwork for the Picture My Future art contest
BOISE─Students in grades seven through twelve throughout Idaho are invited to envision their future after high school and share that vision with artwork that answers the question, “What Does College or Career Ready Mean to Me?”
Now in its fifth year, the contest, sponsored by the state department of education, was previously known as Investing in My Future. This year, students may opt to submit their artwork online rather than mailing it in. Mailed entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, Jan. 14, to ensure they’re received in time for judging. Online submissions are due by midnight Friday, Jan. 17. The winning Picture My Future artwork will be displayed in a State Department of Education publication and on its website. Questions may be directed to Karli Bennett at 208-332-6818 or kbennett@sde.idaho.gov.
Santa to visit Festival of the Last Minute Dec. 14 & 21 at Boise Farmers Market
BOISE─Boise Farmers Market (BFM) will welcome Santa at the BFM Indoor Winter Market for the Festival of The Last Minute on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. until noon.
The BFM Indoor Winter Market is open each Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., through Dec. 21. In addition to more than 50 local vendors, Santa will be available for photos. Many vendors will have specials and discounted products, and a free local-food gift will be given to shoppers while supplies last.
Idaho STEM Action Center awards 72 grants worth $133,000
BOISE─The Idaho STEM Action Center awarded 72 grants worth more than $130,000 to schools, districts, libraries, and out-of-school and youth-enrichment programs statewide to advance science, technology, engineering, and math education. Treasure Valley schools and organizations earned 31 of these grants worth more than $54,000.
The Treasure Valley recipients include Endeavor Elementary, Hubbard Elementary, Middleton High School, Kuna High School, Nampa School District, Thomas Jefferson Charter School, Treasure Valley Math and Science Center, Wilder Elementary School, local libraries, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council and 21st Century Community Learning Center.
Sparklight, formerly CableOne, contributed $10,000 to the Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation, which the STEM Action Center matched, supporting 20 communities collaboratively. In addition, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare provided $2,500, which the STEM Action Center also matched.The foundation is accepting donations, and to date it has received nearly $1 million through grants, gifts, and sponsorships. To donate to the Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation, visit stem.idaho.gov/support-us/foundation.
Operation Santa provides families Christmas shopping opportunities
BOISE─More than 100 children from Family Advocates’ programs shopped at the Northgate Shopping Center Goodwill with local police and fire fighters while their parents visited Santa to fill gift quotas for the season.
Operation Santa, which took place Dec. 7, is a joint venture between Easterseals-Goodwill and Family Advocates to relieve holiday stress from families in the Treasure Valley. Volunteers were on hand at the event for gift wrapping, and to provide treats and take pictures with Santa.