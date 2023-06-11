KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA CELEBRATES 101 YEARS OF SERVICE
Last weekend, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa celebrated its 101st anniversary.
Since its charter on July 12, 1922, the members of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa have been dedicated to serving their community. The Kiwanis Club of Nampa has always focused on addressing the needs of children and has spearheaded numerous initiatives, such as their annual steak fry, golf tournament benefiting the Boys and Girls Club and introducing Key Clubs to various schools.
Throughout its 101 years, as one of the most active service clubs in the Treasure Valley, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa has participated in various community service projects such as the Traveling Table, the painting of fitness-themed stencils at Nampa schools and putting together the Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast. Here’s to another century of making a positive impact together!
BOISE FARMERS MARKET AND ANSER CHARTER SCHOOL ANNOUNCE FREE SUMMER BOOK PROGRAM
The Boise Farmers Market and Anser Charter School are teaming up to help kids explore the life of local food systems through free books and activities all summer long. Kids can learn about seasonal and local food each Saturday in the Sprouts Kids Club at the Boise Farmers Market. Kids ages 5-12 who complete the weekly club activity at the market receive two free market tokens to buy fresh fruits and veggies.
Now, in addition to free activities and tokens, Sprouts Kids Club members get a free book on the first Saturday of each month through September, courtesy of Anser Charter School.
Beloved favorites including “The Secret Garden” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” are included in this summer giveaway. Books and activities can be found at the Sprouts Kids Club at the Boise Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1500 Shoreline Drive in Boise.
NAMPA RESIDENT NAMED AS DELEGATE TO 2023 WESTERN GOVERNORS’ LEADERSHIP INSTITUTEThe Western Governors’ Foundation has announced the delegates to the 2023 Western Governors’ Leadership Institute, a program designed to recognize, reward and promote the effective exercise of leadership by young adults across the West.
Daelas Zieber of Nampa will join other delegates in Boulder, Colorado, from June 24-28 to attend a one-day leadership forum and the Western Governors’ Association annual meeting.
JUNE 17 EVENT IN BOISE TO CELEBRATE WORLD REFUGEE DAY
Idahoans will come together this month to honor World Refugee Day and celebrate community members from refugee backgrounds.
The World Refugee Day Boise event is Saturday, June 17, hosted by the Idaho Office for Refugees, Agency for New Americans and International Rescue Committee.
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grove Plaza, in partnership with the Capital City Public Market. There will be food options from around the world, as well as dance and musical performances representing a diversity of cultural traditions that are thriving in Boise.
The Boise event will feature a citizenship ceremony with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services beginning at 11 a.m.
“It’s a powerful moment to stand alongside neighbors as they reach this milestone,” said Holly Beech, communications manager at the Idaho Office for Refugees.
FREE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE DISPOSAL EVENT WEDNESDAY IN CALDWELLPickles Butte Sanitary Landfill will host its next free quarterly household hazardous waste and electronic waste disposal event on Wednesday in the parking lot of O’Connor Field House in Caldwell. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there is no cost for Canyon County residents.
People are asked to remain in their vehicles and place their household hazardous and electronic waste in an easily accessible location, like the trunk or truck bed. Waste should be limited to 25 gallons and/or 20 items per household.
Common household hazardous waste and e-waste that will be accepted include: cleaning products, indoor pesticides, automotive products, workshop/painting supplies, lawn and garden products, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, flammable products such as propane tanks and kerosene, and electronic waste such as cellphones, computers, printers and gaming devices.
No biological or radiological waste will be accepted. No explosives, ammunition, or prescription drugs will be accepted.
LOCAL STORES TO HOST FOOD DRIVE BENEFITING BOISE RESCUE MISSION MINISTRIESOn Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., six local Albertsons stores will host the Freedom from Hunger Food Drive. This food drive helps the Rescue Mission provide warm and nutritious meals to guests at their four shelters over the summer months.
Donating is simple! Lists with the most urgent needs will be available on-site. Just visit any of the six participating Albertsons listed below, purchase kids’ snacks, canned goods, or even hygiene items to donate, and drop them off with the mission’s representatives at the front of the store.
- 16th & State, 1650 W. State St., Boise
- Broadway Marketplace, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
- Cherry & Ten Mile, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
- Eagle & McMillan, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
- Greenhurst & 12th Nampa, 2400 12th Ave Road, Nampa
- Eagle & Fairview Marketplace, 20 E. Fairview Ave, Meridian
“The Freedom from Hunger Food Drive is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together and support struggling men, women, and children in our community,” said Rev. Bill Roscoe, president/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. “We live in the most generous community, and it’s because of folks like you who always show up to support those in need.”
MOUNTAIN AMERICA CREDIT UNION AWARDS $300,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPSMountain America Credit Union recently awarded 120 students with $2,500 Mountain America Foundation Elevate Scholarships totaling $300,000 to support their academic dreams. The scholarships were set up in an effort to increase the community’s access to higher education and improve individuals’ quality of life.
“Education plays a critical role in preparing people for a successful future and we’re honored to contribute to these students’ ongoing ability to pursue their educational dreams,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer of Mountain America Credit Union.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Mountain America received more than 1,300 scholarship applications from six states. Applicants are targeting a wide variety of educational aspirations from careers in the medical profession, law, engineering, science, information technology, business, and trades such as electricians, plumbers, and construction. The criteria used to assess candidates includes factors such as school records; character and core values; work ethic and experience; community involvement; and contributions and leadership in action.
Elevate Scholarship recipients in the Treasure Valley include:
- Arielle Hebison, Borah High School, Boise
- Madeline Romberg, Borah High School, Boise
- Millie Bledsoe, Borah High School, Boise
- Hannah Radford, Skyview High School, Nampa
BOISE ART MUSEUM ISSUES CALL FOR ART IN THE PARK VOLUNTEERS
Boise Art Museum will present the 69th Art in the Park event Sept. 8-10 in Julia Davis Park. The event will feature more than 250 artists offering varied fare, from glass and metalwork, to pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys.
Shop outdoors in beautiful Julia Davis Park, enjoy a variety of food and beverages from more than 30 food vendors, relax while listening to local musicians at the Gene Harris Bandshell and grab a drink in the Sculpture Garden Pub. Children are encouraged to get creative with an arts and crafts project in the Children’s Art Tent.
Art in the Park is BAM’s largest community event and fundraiser. The museum is seeking individuals to fill multiple volunteer opportunities. Positions are available Thursday through Monday and include assistance with Welcome Centers, the Children’s Art Tent, booth sitting, recycling and event set-up and take-down. Follow the volunteer link at www.boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park to register.
IDAHO WOMEN’S CHARITABLE FOUNDATION AWARDS $210K TO SOUTHWEST IDAHO COMMUNITIES
Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation is thrilled to announce eight grants totaling $209,683 to local nonprofits this spring. The grantees provide services in Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Payette, Owyhee and Valley counties. This year, the foundation also awarded each of the ballot runner-ups with a $1,000 contribution to their organization.
Through the power of collective giving, IWCF has distributed $3,126,921 in pooled-fund grants to nonprofits in southwestern Idaho and more than $2.5 million to our members’ individually designated nonprofits since 2001 totaling $5.6 million in giving.
The grants are awarded under IWCF’s specific interest areas: Cultural Arts, Education, Environment, Financial Stability, Health, and Rural Communities.
Boise Rock School Venue Completion: Boise Rock School — $30,000
Boise Rock School will complete the last portion of their new building remodel, transforming a 2,500-square-foot storage space into an all-ages venue.
Outdoor Education STEM Yurt Lab: Basin School District 72 — $30,000
Basin School District 72 will build a large yurt in the middle of the school’s 86 acres of forest to provide a STEM lab for their outdoor education program in Idaho City.
Canyon County Youth Empowerment: Breaking Chains Academy of Development — $20,000
Breaking Chains Academy of Development will provide at-risk youth and their families in Canyon County with the tools and resources needed to deter them from criminal and gang activity, helping them successfully transition into adulthood through the implementation of prevention and educational services.
Securing the Future of Agricultural Land in Southwest Idaho: American Farmland Trust — $27,960
AFT will conduct outreach and education for farmers, ranchers and agricultural landowners about opportunities to protect their land and to build broad grass-roots support and demand for agricultural protection. Funds will include supplies for at least five workshops and learning events with partners and stakeholders.
Housing Stabilization for Seniors, Veterans, and People with Disabilities via Critical Home Repairs: Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity — $23,354
The Critical Homes Repair Program enables low-income seniors, veterans and people living with disabilities to remain safely in their homes by providing home repairs, such as ramps and other minor projects. Funds support a fully outfitted work trailer that would operate as a mobile workshop and a specialized ramp.
Expand Access to Citizenship Education Classes: Community Council of Idaho — $25,623
Community Council of Idaho will expand access to Citizenship Education Classes offered as part of the Familias Unidas immigration services program. Funds support a specialized paralegal/case manager to work with students individually to develop a legal plan for citizenship throughout surrounding areas including Canyon County, Owyhee County and Payette County.
Cascade Medical Center Safe Room for Patients Experiencing Mental Health Crisis: Cascade Medical Center — $30,000
Southwest Cascade Medical Center will convert an existing patient room into a “safe room” to house patients who come into the ER experiencing a mental health crisis. A “safe room” minimizes the ability of patients to harm themselves or others, protecting patients’ well-being as well as the safety of the staff.
No-Till Drill Equipment and Education for Small Acreage Landowners: Valley Soil and Water Conservation District — $23,746
Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will expand the reach of this conservation program by purchasing a new smaller-sized no-till drill and a trailer to haul it. This will benefit small acreage farms that might not have access to this type of conservation practice or knowledge of best management practices but are interested in improving the health of their land.
IWCF’s 2023-2024 grant cycle will begin in September. More information is available by calling 208-343-IWCF or at IWCFBoise.org.