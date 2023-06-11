Support Local Journalism


KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA CELEBRATES 101 YEARS OF SERVICE

Town Talk 2 - Kiwanis

From left: Shawn Pelton, Todd Goode, Hannah Seyer, Chelsea Johnson (president), Melissa Close, Mark Hilty, David Palumbo (secretary), Jeff Lake (vice president), Jimmy Wisler, Phil Peterson, Rod Emery (immediate past president), Mike Crow, Craig Lindquist, Andy Rodriguez, Ken Wilson, Inaki Lete and Maddie Champagne.

Last weekend, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa celebrated its 101st anniversary.

Town Talk 3 - farmers market

Members of the Sprouts Kids Club at the Boise Farmers Market can receive a free book on the first Saturday of each month through September, courtesy of Anser Charter School.
Town Talk 1 - World Refugee Day

Boise will celebrate World Refugee Day with an event including performances on Saturday.
Town Talk 4 - Art in the Park

The Boise Art Museum’s 69th Art in the Park event will be held Sept. 8-10, 2023 in Julia Davis Park.

