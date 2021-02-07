VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR TO CONNECT IDAHO STUDENTS WITH LOCAL COMPANIES
Idaho Power will participate in the THINK Careers interactive virtual career exploration event supported by GEAR UP Idaho and Junior Achievement of Idaho on Feb. 11. The virtual career fair provides Idaho students 13 and older the opportunity to learn about career options from several companies.
During the the day-long event, Idaho Power will give a presentation and staff a virtual booth to answer students’ questions about careers in the energy industry.
Registration is open for individual students and class groups. For more information or to register, visit thinkcareersidaho.vfairs.com.
JOHN F. NAGEL FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANT FUNDING TO WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S ALLIANCE
BOISE —The John F. Nagel Foundation awarded a $55,000 grant to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) to assist women and children fleeing domestic and sexual violence.
The funding will support the WCA’s emergency shelter and transitional housing program, providing critical program services to women and children. These services include counseling and therapeutic services, case management, life skills, financial empowerment and nurturing parenting, court advocacy and childcare.
Domestic violence is one of the primary causes of homelessness for women and children. Research indicates that the highest risk of physical danger is often during or following the separation.
“Given that the hotline calls related to domestic violence received by the WCA in 2020 increased by 84 percent compared to those received in 2019, this funding plays a crucial role in our ability to provide safety and hope to some of the most vulnerable in our community — women and children impacted by the trauma of domestic violence,” said Bev La Chance, Grants Director for WCA.
During the last fiscal year, the WCA provided 11,227 safe bed nights to women and children through the emergency shelter and transitional housing programs. This means they were able to sleep without fear – something most people take for granted.
FAMILY SEEKS HELP WITH WORLD WAR II PHOTOS
The children of a World War II veteran are seeking help with identifying people in old photos their father left behind.
When Army veteran Richard Perkins passed away at the age of 92 in 2014, he left behind a treasure trove of hundreds of photos he took while stationed in Hawaii after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Perkins was a radio operator who was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu, and he worked at an underground base inside of Diamond Head.
While cleaning out his house after he died, his daughter Alice and son Dana came across a large tin container full of rolls of film negatives that had been developed, but never converted into photographic prints. Dana painstakingly scanned the negatives into his computer and converted them into hundreds of never-before-seen historical photos. The people in the photos include veterans of the Army, Navy and Marines, as well as USO performers, civilians and children who lived in the area around the Army base of Fort Shafter.
Alice and Dana have spent the last few years learning as much as possible about the people and locations in the photos. Their goal is to make the photos available to the public by compiling them in a book or through a website. The original negatives, photos and three photo albums will then be donated to either the Army Museum or the National Park Service in Hawaii.
There are still many people in the photos yet to be identified. It is Alice and Dana’s hope that someone in Idaho will recognize their father, grandfather, uncle, mother, grandmother, aunt or some other friend or relative in the photos. The photos can be viewed online at WW2PacificVeteransProject.org. If you recognize anyone, contact Alice and Dana through the website, or by writing to them at World War 2 Pacific Veterans Project, PO Box 789, Biddeford, Maine, 04005.
NAMPA TEACHER NAMED TO CURRICULUM ASSOCIATES 2021 CLASS OF EXTRAORDINARY EDUCATORS
Marine Freibrun, a teacher at East Canyon Elementary School in Nampa, was named to Curriculum Associates’ 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Marine is among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, D.C., chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement and have been teaching for at least two years.
This year’s Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.
BOISE PHIL OFFERS INSTRUCTIONAL VIDEOS FOR SCHOOLS AND EDUCATORS
BOISE —The Boise Philharmonic’s commitment to its music education program, which reaches thousands of students each year, continues despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“In response to COVID-19, we have been creating instructional videos that are disseminated online, free-of-charge, to schools and educators in the Treasure Valley and throughout Southern Idaho,” said Boise Phil General Manager Dan Howard in a press release. “The videos feature our very own Boise Phil orchestra musicians and maestros Eric Garcia and Jennifer Drake.”
Howard said that 20 instructional videos have been produced so far, with more in the works. Videos are designed for two audiences: elementary students who are in the process of selecting instruments for beginning band and orchestra, and more advanced instrumentalists in middle school and high school working toward ensemble playing techniques.
Access to program videos is available to Idaho educators via a password protected YouTube channel. If you are an educator and would like access to this channel, request a password online at boisephil.org/education/resources/ or send an email to education@boisephil.org.
CITIZENS SOUGHT TO SERVE ON NAMPA ARTS AND HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
NAMPA —The City of Nampa is seeking volunteers with professional qualifications in architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, law or other historic preservation related disciplines, as well as volunteers with professional or leadership experience in the arts who are interested in serving on the Arts & Historic Preservation Commission.
There are two vacancies to fill a three-year term. One vacancy on the commission must meet the qualification standards set by the National Parks Service, found at law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/54/300307. The other position is for those in the performing, visual or literary arts. Commissioners shall advise and assist the mayor and city council to develop, coordinate and promote the visual, performing and literary arts and heritage programs and policies for the enjoyment, education, cultural enrichment and benefit of the citizens of Nampa.
The seven-member panel meets at 4 p.m. the second Monday of the month on the 3rd floor of the Nampa Public Library. Interested individuals can download the application form at cityofnampa.us/serve and submit a letter of interest expressing reasons why they would like to serve via email to Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam at hogaboamr@cityofnampa.us or mail to Nampa City Hall at 411 3rd Street South, Nampa, Idaho 83651. The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 15.
EPIONCE DONATES $90K TO LOCAL FOOD BANK & BOISE RESCUE MISSION
BOISE─Skin care product company Epionce recently committed $90,000 to local nonprofits. A $60,000 donation went to the Idaho Foodbank, and $30,000 to the Boise Rescue Mission.
“During this year of incredible hardship, we wanted to do what we could to support those in need within our community,” says Dr. Carl Thorndfeld, Founder of Episciences Inc. “The Idaho Food Bank and Boise Rescue Mission are incredible organizations that work tirelessly to help people in our community through tough times. The resources they provide have been in such high demand this year, and we wanted to help provide additional resources for them to keep meeting those needs.”