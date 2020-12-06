IDAHOANS CHALLENGED TO SKIP ONE COFFEE, ONE LUNCH FOR FAMILIES IN NEED
BOISE — As COVID-19 continues to create serious impacts on families, United Way of Treasure Valley along with all Idaho United Ways has a special challenge for Idaho residents, The Brown Bag Challenge.
During the week of December 7 — 12, United Ways of Idaho encourage residents to donate their coffee and lunch money for one day ($20) to the Brown Bag Challenge. The money raised will go to those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in the areas of basic needs, eviction avoidance, education support, emergency housing and health services. Donations can be made at unitedwaytv.org.
NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT CONTINUES FREE MEAL PROGRAM
NAMPA — The Nampa School District is continuing its free meal program with curbside pickup and designated bus stop locations. The meals are available to children between the ages of 1 and 18, whether they are Nampa School District students or not.
Free lunches for any child (including breakfast for the following day) will be available for curbside pickup at Iowa, Willow Creek, Reagan, Sherman, Endeavor and West schools. Lunch service is from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Buses will deliver meals to the following stops spread throughout the community:
n 11:25-11:30 a.m. 13th Ave. N at 7th St. N (pool area)
n 11:38-11:43 a.m. Birch Lane at Watercress Ave.
n 11:50-11:55 a.m. 807 N Franklin Blvd./Mason Creek RV Park
n 12:01-12:06 p.m. 1st Ave. N at N. Gateway St. (Gateway Apartments)
n 12:11-12:16 p.m. 9th Ave. N at 6th St. N (Church of the Rock)
n 12:25-12:30 p.m. Nampa Civic Center
n 12:35-12:40 p.m. 12th St. S at 12th Ave. S (Curb by Grocery Outlet)
STUFF THE BUS TOY DRIVE SET FOR THIS SATURDAY, DEC. 12
The 22nd annual Stuff the Bus toy drive is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, outside the seven local Fred Meyer stores. The goal of Stuff the Bus is to fill ValleyRide buses with new, unwrapped toys (or gift cards) for children of all ages. The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families in need throughout the community in time for Christmas.
Valley Regional Transit will provide the buses and drivers, and VRT staff will assist dozens of volunteers from the Salvation Army at the collection sites. At the end of the event, the toys will be bagged up and transported to Salvation Army distribution centers in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell.
The ValleyRide buses will be parked near the main entrances of the seven Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley: 5230 Franklin Road on the Boise Bench; 3527 South Federal Way in southeast Boise; 10751 West Overland Road in southwest Boise; 5425 West Chinden Blvd. in Garden City; 1850 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian; 1400 W. Chinden Blvd. in Eagle; 50 2nd Street South in Nampa.
THANK YOU PROGRAM FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS PLANNED FOR DEC. 19 & 20
BOISE─Protect Kids Idaho Foundation (PIK) will sponsor the Truckloads of Appreciation program to honor healthcare workers Dec. 19 & 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public can participate in this program by dropping off baskets of gratitude at a drive-by at the Boise Depot. The baskets will be filled with cheese, crackers, candy, fruits and other treats, and cards or messages of thanks to the healthcare workers. For acceptable food items and other information on the project visit protectidahokids.org. On Dec. 21, PIK volunteers will deliver the baskets to St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus. For more information, visit ProtectIdahoKids.org.
MACY’S AND MAKE-A-WISH IDAHO INVITE CUSTOMERS TO SEND LETTERS AND DELIVER WISHES AS PART OF BELIEVE CAMPAIGN
BOISE─Make-A-Wish Idaho announced the return of Macy’s Believe letter-writing campaign which gives believers of all ages the opportunity to send letters and deliver wishes. From now until Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa online at mcys.co/32nuL90 or dropped off in Macy’s stores, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish America, up to $1 million, to help children fighting critical illnesses. Throughout the campaign, customers can donate online when shopping at macys.com.
Since 2003, Macy’s has donated more than $132 million to Make-A-Wish, including more than $21 million through the retailer’s annual Believe campaign, helping grant more than 15,500 wishes and impact more than 3.1 million people, including wish kids and their families, volunteers, community groups, medical professionals and more.
STATE DEPT. OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2020 HOLIDAY ART CONTEST
BOISE─This year’s holiday cards from the Idaho State Department of Education will feature a Boise sixth-grader’s drawing of a mask-wearing Santa wishing Idaho a safe Christmas. The artwork, by Raen Ifurung of Sage International School, won top honors in this year’s SDE Holiday Card contest, chosen from more than 800 entries by students in kindergarten through sixth grade across Idaho.
“Raen gave us the perfect holiday greeting for 2020, blending seasonal joy, warm wishes and a reality unique to 2020 with a wonderful image of a masked Santa and his sleigh gliding across an outline of Idaho,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a press release. “This whole contest has been delightful, with bright, imaginative images reflecting students’ creativity and talent. It’s a highlight of our year at the State Department of Education, and we’re happy to share the winning artwork throughout Idaho.”
Other local winners are first-grader Blake Felgate, Roosevelt Elementary, Boise;
Second-grader Arjun Eruvuru, Riverside Elementary, Boise; fourth-grader Rachel Winjoe, Virtual School House, West Ada School District; and fifth-grader Caspia Robinson-Hunt, Idaho Virtual Academy, Star. Check out all of the winning art at sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.
BOISE HIVE AWARDED GRANT FROM IDAHO COMMISSION ON THE ARTS
BOISE─The Idaho Commission on the Arts awarded a grant to the Boise Hive’s new project Creative Culture Beats as part of its Quick Funds for Projects for Organizations.
Creative Culture Beats is a new cultural awareness audio podcast project. Musicians of various ethnicities will record one original song each. The musicians will be interviewed after recording their song. The recordings will be edited, mixed and mastered by audio professionals. The music pieces and interview podcasts will be distributed to radio stations and be made available for streaming online.
“Creative Culture Beats shares the rich culture of music thriving in our community to a wider audience. It also captures the music as a record of who we are,” Greg Bowman, Boise Hive Programs Director said in a press release. The intended outcome, the release said, is to encourage creativity and express cultural heritage in a musical format that is easily accessible and fosters a mutual respect for the diverse beliefs and values of all persons and groups.
Participants will record at the Boise Hive, a historical studio where artists such as Curtis Stigers and Paul Revere & The Raiders recorded. After each season, showcases will be held at various venues in Idaho featuring the artists. Artists can apply to participate in the project by submitting an online application including a video of them performing an original song. To find out more about Creative Culture Beats visit creativeculturebeats.org, email programs@boisehive.org or call the Boise Hive at 208-344-4994.
ARTISANS FOR HOPE OFFERS ONLINE SHOPPING
This Christmas shop local, shop small and shop to help a local refugee. Artisans for Hope now offers online shopping. For sale are handmade items such as hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, masks, purses and other items. Items are handmade by local refugees who receive 75% of the sales price.
You can pick up your purchase from the shop in Boise at 15th and Hays. Call for pick up time: 208 477-8828. For more information go to: artisansforhope.org.