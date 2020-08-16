WINNERS ANNOUNCED IN GREAT DOLPHIN DUNK AT ROARING SPRINGS
MERIDIAN — Ten thousand blue dolphins were dropped in the Endless River at Roaring Springs on Aug. 9 for the Great Dolphin Dunk, an annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County.
Winners of the contest include: first place (four Roaring Springs season passes) — Shadra Bruce of Bath, New York; second place ($500 cash donated by Bent Nail Inspections) — Carri King of Nampa; and third place (one year of free pizza from Idaho Pizza Company) — Lori Farrens of Nampa.
This year’s Dolphin Dunk goal was to raise $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County. Participants purchased small blue dolphins for $3 each for a chance at the prizes. Title sponsors for the event were DL Evans Bank and TDS Fiber.
REFUGEE ARTISANS SELLING HANDMADE FACE MASKS IN BOISE
BOISE — Artisans for Hope, a group of refugee artists, is having a mask sale each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their studio located at the corner of Hays and 15th Streets.
Each mask is hand stitched using various fun fabrics and designs. Adult and children’s masks will be available for sale, and custom orders can be placed. A portion of the proceeds from each mask goes to the refugees who make the masks. During the pandemic, the studio closed and the refugees have not been able to make their usual products. For more information, visit artisansforhope.org.
MERIDIAN SPEEDWAY SUPPORTS BOISE RESCUE MISSION IN RACE TO END HUNGER AUG. 22
BOISE — Meridian Speedway is supporting Boise Rescue Mission Ministries through a 50/50 raffle and canned food drive at their Hot August Race 4 Hunger on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
The event, which will help feed homeless and hungry men, women and children across the Treasure Valley this summer, kicks off at 5:45 p.m. when gates open.
The Meridian Speedway will host a 50/50 raffle where one lucky customer will receive 50 percent of the pot and the other 50 percent will go to Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Neil Alan Fine Jewelry is also partnering with Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and the Geico Treasure Valley Motorfest to raffle off a 2020 Pace Journey 20’ Car Hauler at Race for Hunger to raise money to meet the needs of homeless veterans in the Treasure Valley. Tickets can be purchased at Neil Alan Fine Jewelry, 116 12th Ave S, Nampa. For more information, visit meridianspeedway.com/events/hot-august-race-4-hunger-2/.
GET MOVING THIS FALL WITH FLEET FEET AND VIRTUAL 5K TRAINING PROGRAM
Wade Pannell, owner of Fleet Feet PNW and seasoned runner, triathlete, and coach, is lacing up to get you out the door. Starting August 31, participants can join a free, eight-week virtual training program to get you to the 5k distance.
The program will include two Zoom calls each week with Coach Wade to keep you inspired and motivated for the week ahead. There will be a weekly email with workouts and education to keep the mind and body strong. There will be a two-tiered approach to 5K training: finish a 5K walking/running, or finish a 5K without walking.
To register, visit fleetfeet.com/s/spokane/training/ignite-5k-training.
‘COMMUNICATING FIRE:’ U OF I PROJECT ENHANCES STEM LEARNING WITH WILDFIRE STORIES
MOSCOW — In an effort to provide Idahoans with a better understanding of wildfire in their state, University of Idaho researchers are bringing together the voices of people on the landscape who view fire from a variety of perspectives.
As part of a recently-funded project of the U of I’s Confluence Lab, “Communicating Fire” will draw from the narrative voices of fire managers, firefighters, fire scientists and people affected by both harmful and helpful wildland fire to provide a rich learning experience and increased participation among students in informal STEM learning in rural Idaho.
“The American West is rife with personal narratives of evacuation, smoke and disaster,” said Teresa Cohn, research associate professor at the College of Natural Resources’ McCall Field Campus. “Yet, alongside these deep, dramatic events, fire scientists carry a quieter but no less important message that fire has always been part of the western landscape, and many wildland fires play natural and beneficial roles.”
Comprised of teachers, writers and scientists, the team will build a curriculum that incorporates interviews with “frontliners” who have firsthand experience with wildland fire, including the beneficial use of prescribed fire and the suppression and management of wildfire. The cross-disciplinary research team will provide workshops to train informal STEM educators, pilot summer programs and create a podcast based on their findings.
“Our team will work collaboratively with informal educators based in rural areas of Idaho underrepresented in STEM fields,” Cohn said. The two-year project was funded to University of Idaho by National Science Foundation.
IDAHO REALTORS AWARD SCHOLARSHIPS TO COMMUNITY-MINDED STUDENTS
BOISE─Idaho REALTORS announced three local scholarship recipients for 2020. The scholarship recipients are attending an Idaho college or university in the fall and earned the awards through academics, achievement and community service.
Three local recipients of $1,500 scholarships are: Knox Benjamin of Meridian, attending the College of Western Idaho in the fall as a sophomore with a major in business and minor in Spanish; Kian DeBord of Boise, attending the University of Idaho in the fall as a sophomore with plans to study advertising; and Delaney Salisbury of Meridian, attending the University of Idaho in the fall as a freshman with plans to study architecture.
FAMILY OF WOMAN FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES MODERATORS AND SHORT BONUS FILM
SUN VALLEY─In partnership with The Community Library, the 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, Sept. 8 — 13, will be an entirely virtual event, free to the public through the Library’s website. The Festival will present “Akashinga: The Brave Ones,” a 13-minute documentary from National Geographic about a remarkable group of women from Zimbabwe who work as rangers fighting against poaching.
The short film will be shown prior to the presentation of the feature documentary, “King of the Masks,” on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m., which will be streaming free in partnership with The Community Library in Ketchum.
Festival organizers also announced three moderators for the feature films. Sarah Craven, Director of the Washington, D.C., office of UNFPA, will moderate the discussion following the live streaming of “A Girl From Mogadishu” on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with filmmaker Mary McGuigan and film subject, Ifrah Ahmed.
Lauren McLean, Boise Mayor, will moderate the discussion of “Councilwoman,” to be streamed free at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 10. She will speak with Carmen Castillo, City Council Member of the City of Providence, Rhode Island, subject of the film, and Margo Guernsey, the producer, writer and director.
On Friday, Sept. 11, The Community Library will stream “Apache 8” free at 6 p.m. followed by a discussion with Tracy Andrus, Director of the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University, with firefighter Katy Aday, subject of the film, and director Sande Zeig.
For information about all virtual screenings, lectures and schedules, and how to support visit familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
2020 SUN VALLEY WELLNESS FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE KEY SPEAKER WINS CARL SAGAN SCIENCE PRIZE
SUN VALLEY─ UC Berkeley sleep researcher Matthew Walker, author of the international bestseller, “Why We Sleep,” and numerous breakthrough studies that explore what happens to the brain as we slumber, has won the 2020 Carl Sagan Prize for Science Popularization, UC Berkeley announced.
Walker will be a key speaker at the Sun Valley Wellness Virtual event, held online via livestream August 22-23, with content available through September 7. His presentation, “Sleep is Your Superpower,” will provide a deep dive into the science of slumber and the cutting-edge of findings related to sleep and how sleep directly relates to human health and disease, including the COVID-19 virus.
The Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference, widely recognized as the longest running wellness festival in the west, will host its 23rd annual event, Aug. 21 – 24 in a completely online format. SVWellness Virtual Passes are now on sale at sunvalleywellness.org.