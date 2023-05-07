Kiwanis Club of Nampa learns about Ukrainian Welcome Center’s work
On April 27, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Tina Polishchuck from the Ukrainian Welcome Center. She informed members of the services that the Ukrainian Welcome Center provides, as well as information on the people that they serve.
Since the conflict in Ukraine began, they have served 481 individuals, and the UWC is currently working with 329 individuals across 149 cases. While there are over 500 Ukrainian refugees in Idaho, most are primarily located in the Treasure Valley area. When new arrivals come to the United States, they come to a sponsor family.
The current services that the UWC provides for those new arrivals include 12 months of case management, finance/job readiness classes, employment services and community referrals for things such as food, clothing and household items. The UWC will have their first anniversary party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27 at their current location, 304 16th Ave N., Nampa.
Melba Valley Museum opens for 2023 season
The Melba Valley Museum opened for the 2023 season on Saturday. Museum exhibits focus on the history of the Melba area, including local schools, military veterans, businesses, agriculture and home life. Established in 2013, following the city of Melba’s 2012 centennial celebration, museum collections include a variety of objects, uniforms, historic photographs and documents. Of note is the “Welcome to Melba” sign which was located on the hill just north of Melba for some 30-plus years.
The museum, located next to the Melba Post Office, is open Saturdays, May through October, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on July 4th following the Melba Olde Tyme 4th of July parade. Tours can also be scheduled for family reunions, school groups and other special events. For more information, visit www.melbahistoricalsociety.com, the Melba Valley Historical Society’s Facebook page or email melbavalleymuseum@gmail.com.
Nampa middle schoolers go to Dallas for robotics competition
Last week, East Valley Middle School, South Middle School and West Middle School in Nampa each took teams to Dallas for the Vex Robotics World Championships. Matches took place Thursday-Saturday.
Fostering Christmas launches hygiene drive to benefit Idaho foster kids
Imagine facing the world as a teenager without face wash for your acne, soap for your showers or deodorant to use during P.E. That is the reality for hundreds of Idaho foster kids who can’t access basic hygiene products. Going without these essentials cripples their self-esteem, confidence, and life prospects. But Fostering Christmas is here to change that — and you can help.
This year, the Fostering Christmas team is marking National Teen Self-Esteem Month in May with a hygiene drive. Throughout May, they are collecting soap, deodorant, period products and other toiletries for Ada and Canyon County foster teens.
To join the drive, drop off items from the list below in the collection bin at 391 N. Ancestor Place, Suite 100, in Boise, or mail a check to Fostering Christmas at that address. All donations must be brand-new and unopened.
- Soap (unscented preferred)
- Deodorant
- Face wash
- Loofahs
- Makeup remover
- Period products (e.g., tampons, pads, menstrual cups)
- Makeup
- Hair cleaning products
- Hair styling products (e.g., gel, hairspray, hair oil)
- Dental care product
- Perfume
- Cologne
- Masculine body spray (e.g., AXE)
- Feminine body spray
The drive began Monday and continues through May 31.
Meridian to celebrate new murals at Tully Skatepark with ribbon-cutting, skate competition
The city of Meridian is planning a public art ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. May 19 at Tully Park Skatepark, 2500 N. Linder Road. The event will celebrate two new murals by local artists. The murals were commissioned by the Meridian Arts Commission using funds from the Meridian Art in Public Spaces funds, which was increased by a City Council ordinance amendment last year to reflect Meridian’s growing population.
Artist Miguel Almeida was commissioned for this project for his background as an up-and-coming local public artist and his ties to skate culture. He has been skateboarding for 17 years and skated at Tully skatepark often growing up.
Macy Ratzesberger was selected through a Call for Youth Apprentice Mural Artists and is a senior high school student at Idaho Fine Arts Academy with a distinguished portfolio.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Prestige Skateshop will host a skate competition for the Treasure Valley area’s skaters.
Habitat for Humanity to partner with Weyerhaeuser on Children’s Playhouse Program
Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity will partner with Weyerhaeuser to deliver a children’s playhouse to a family in need. The Playhouse Program is a unique volunteer opportunity that gives groups and individuals a meaningful, creative and hands-on day of building playhouses that are then donated to local children or child-serving organizations.
“We are excited to be partnering with Weyerhaeuser on such a meaningful community project,” said Janessa Chastain, Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity executive director, in a news release.
The funds raised through the Playhouse Program support Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities and hope. To sponsor a build, companies make a minimum donation of $2,500 per playhouse to support the cost of their group’s build day and benefit Habitat’s affordable homeownership programs and services.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
An anticipated 20 Weyerhaeuser employees will construct, paint and decorate the playhouse at Weyerhaeuser’s building products distribution center in southeast Boise. Their team is comprised of Weyerhaeuser leadership, sales representatives, forklift operators and functional support teams (purchasing, pricing, marketing, finance and engineering). A family through Jannus’ Economic Opportunity program was preselected for the playhouse delivery which will be presented after the build.
Groups or businesses interested in sponsoring the Playhouse Program may contact Jim Phelps at jphelps@hfhboise.org or 208-331-2916.
Eagle’s Spudniks student team makes finals in American Rocketry Challenge
Two student teams from Idaho — one from Eagle and one from Rigby — are among 100 national finalists in the American Rocketry Challenge.
The team from Eagle — the Spudniks — is sponsored by Galileo STEM. The team from Rigby High School is named the Rigby Rockets. They will compete against other teams at the National Finals, taking place on May 20 in The Plains, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. In addition to competing for the title of national champion and an all-expense paid trip to the International Rocketry Challenge at the Paris Air Show in June, teams will compete for $100,000 in prizes. The top 25 teams will automatically receive invitations to NASA’s Student Launch workshop.
Both teams have competed in previous years. The Spudniks are looking to make a return to the finals, while the Rockets are making their first trip.
This year’s competition featured nearly 800 teams and 4,500 students from 45 states. For 2023, each team was required to design, build, and launch model rockets that safely carry one large hen egg to an altitude of 850 feet, stay airborne for between 42 and 45 seconds, and return the rocket to the ground safely. The twist is, the rocket must separate into two parts after apogee—one section of the rocket must contain the egg and altimeter, and the second the rocket motor(s)—and both parts must land with their own parachutes.
Sponsored by the Aerospace Industries Association, the National Association of Rocketry, and more than 20 industry partners, the American Rocketry Challenge is the aerospace and defense industry’s flagship program designed to encourage students to pursue study and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
Zions Bankers teach nearly 250 Treasure Valley students for National Teach Children to Save Day
To help teach children the importance of saving, Zions Bankers taught nearly 250 Treasure Valley students this month. Across Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, dozens of Zions Bankers are teaching more than 2,000 K-12 students their financial ABCs in honor of National Teach Children to Save Day. In honor of the bank’s 150-year anniversary in 2023, each student was presented with $1.50 in cash to help them start their savings journey.
“National Teach Children to Save Day is an opportunity to instill positive lessons about saving and spending money,” Zions Bank Western Idaho Region President Deneen May said in a news release. “Helping children develop healthy financial habits will empower them to become responsible adults.”
These lessons comes at a time when personal savings are in a slump. After peaking at 33.8% in April of 2020, the U.S. personal savings rate stood at 4.6 percent in February.
Since opening for business 150 years ago, Zions Bank has been encouraging people of all ages to save money. An 1893 bank ad declared “minor children have right to deposit money in their own name and payable only to their own order.”
Order a scoop of Cherry Reilly to help build therapy gardens
During the month of May, you can help build the Terry Reilly Therapy Gardens by ordering a scoop of Cherry Reilly at Stella’s Ice Cream.
These thoughtfully planned spaces use fragrance, visual beauty and physical touch to create a peaceful, safe space that promotes healing for patients. The garden plans include areas for 1:1 therapy or group work, meditation, and a water feature, a planting area or play station.
Stella’s has locations in Nampa, Boise, Eagle, Caldwell and Twin Falls. Donations can also be made online at https://therapygardens.trhs.org/.
Red Aspen recognizes $100 million in sales by giving back to women
In late April, Red Aspen recognized reaching $100 million in lifetime sales by launching a week-long give-back campaign. Red Aspen Gives Back week was dedicated to spreading awareness and education about sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as donating to women in need within the Treasure Valley and across the nation.
Alongside a social media and blog campaign, Red Aspen donated $10,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline and $6,500 in products to the Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Red Aspen is a female-founded, social-selling beauty company located in Meridian. Founded in October 2017, Red Aspen has quickly grown into a nationally recognized beauty brand with a mission to inspire women.
Free screening of ‘The Truth about Reading’ on Tuesday
Illiteracy across our country continues to be a concern. Idaho state data reveals that only 55% of Idaho first-grade students are reading at grade level. Children who enter school without foundational skills in early literacy, self-regulation or early numeracy are placed at risk for long-term academic remediation, referral to special education, and increased risk of school dropout.
This spring, Lee Pesky Learning Center, Decoding Dyslexia, the West Ada School District and Boise State’s College of Education are coming together to shed light on our current literacy crisis by providing a free screening of “The Truth about Reading.”
“The Truth about Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight” is a documentary made possible by John Corcoran, of the John Corcoran Foundation, and Nick Nanton of DNAFilms. The film shares the story of illiteracy and sub-literacy in America.
The upcoming screening will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Simplot Ballroom, second floor of the Student Union Building, 1700 West University Drive in Boise.
For additional details and to secure your free ticket, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-truth-about-reading-documentary-tickets-621278319177.