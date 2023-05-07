Support Local Journalism


Kiwanis Club of Nampa learns about Ukrainian Welcome Center’s work

Town Talk 2 - UWC

Pictured are Tina Polishchuck, left, of the Ukrainian Welcome Center, and Chelsea Johnson, president of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa.

On April 27, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Tina Polishchuck from the Ukrainian Welcome Center. She informed members of the services that the Ukrainian Welcome Center provides, as well as information on the people that they serve.

Town Talk 5 - museum

The Melba Valley Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through October. 
Town Talk 1 - murals

A public art ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a skate contest will be held May 19 at Tully Park Skatepark in Meridian.
Town Talk 3 - playhouse

Employees of Weyerhauser will construct, paint and decorate a playhouse for a pre-selected family through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
Town Talk 4 - Zions Bank

Zions Bankers Ken Spencer and Taylor Anderson taught students from Washington Elementary School and presented them each with $1.50 in cash to start their saving journey. The visit was part of the bank’s involvement in National Teach Children to Save Day.

