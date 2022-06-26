CAMP INVENTION’S SUMMER STEM PROGRAM COMING TO BOISE AREA
BOISE—Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to the Boise area.
Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 through hands-on activities, promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.
This year’s Explore program hands-on activities in the areas of robotic aquatics, science and art, space and physics and engineering. Camp Invention will take place at Collister Elementary School the week of June 27 — July 1; Rolling Hills Public Charter School the week of June 20 – 24; and Barbara Morgan STEM Academy the week of June 20 — 24. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
FREE MEALS AVAILABLE TO IDAHO KIDS WITH SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM
Idaho families in search of nutritious options this summer will be able to access free meals and snacks for children ages 1 to 18 in locations throughout the state with the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Many summer meal sites are operating now. To find the site nearest to you, text FOOD to 877-877; call the Idaho Care Line at 2-1-1; or go to the U.S.D.A.’s Find Meals for Kids map at fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.
“This program does so much more than provide healthy meals,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Making our schools a central hub – even during the summer months – keeps Idaho’s students and families engaged in our educational communities. And, as we all know, although our kids take a break for the summer, hunger certainly does not.”
The program serves meals in areas of greatest need, with food provided by sponsors who are reimbursed for each qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and/or supper they serve. The program has no income requirements, and anyone under 18 can receive free meals, no questions asked. Many of the meal sites also offer games and reading activities along with balanced meals throughout the day.
FILM SCREENING HELD JUNE 30 AT JUMP
BOISE— “LIKE,” a film about social media, will be shown June 30 at 6 p.m. at JUMP (Jack’s Urban Meeting Place) on the outside lawn. The family-friendly event is free but requires registration. The film is sponsored by St. Luke’s Hospital and presented by the Children’s Home Society of Idaho and The Speedy Foundation. For more information or to register, visit thespeedyfoundation.org/like.
TREASURE VALLEY GOD & COUNTRY FAMILY FESTIVAL HELD JUNE 29
NAMPA—The 56th Annual Treasure Valley God & Country Family Festival is moving inside the air-conditioned Ford Idaho Center on Wednesday, June 29. The 100+ degree weather experienced in past years has moved the festival indoors.
The featured music and speakers are well known throughout the Treasure Valley and will bring their message of inspiration this year. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the Youth Festival, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. featuring Randy B Funk.
The God and Country program begins at 6 p.m. with musical guests, Hill City Worship featuring Jake Wright music and Bradley Goodin music, Crossroads Church Worship and Artist Kurtis Hoppie. Paul Shulga of Christian Faith Center Caldwell Campus will speak, and KIDO Radio’s Kevin Miller will be leading the emcee roster again this year.
The event they will honor all military and veterans with special emphasis on those personnel and their families currently serving in the military, as well as first responders.
Admission is free. There will be fireworks at dusk. For more information, visit godandcountryfestival.com/.
ART IN THE PARK SEPT. EVENT SEEKING VOLUNTEERS
BOISE—Art in the Park is back! The event, organized by the Boise Art Museum, featuring more than 250 artists offering varied fare, from glass and metalwork, to pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys, will take place in Julia Davis Park Sept. 9-11.
Boise Art Museum is seeking individuals to fill multiple volunteer opportunities. Positions are available Thursday through Monday and include assistance with Welcome Centers, the Children’s Art Tent, Booth Sitting, Recycling, and Event Set-Up and Take-Down. Find the volunteer link at boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park.
KASEL FARM RECEIVES IDAHO CENTURY FARM AWARD
NAMPA—Donald and Barbara Kasel, of Kasel Farm, Nampa, received the Century Farm Award June 4. The Century Farm Award honors and recognizes families that have continuously owned and actively farmed the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more. Ernest A. Hoidal, Idaho State Historical Society Board of Trustees, and Chanel Tewalt, Deputy Director, Idaho Department of Agriculture presented Donald and Barbara with a Century Farm certificate signed by Governor Brad Little, Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore, and Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould; in addition to a commemorative Century Farm sign.
Every Idaho farm and ranch has a history and special family story. The Idaho Century Farm and Ranch program encourage agricultural families to share their family stories and their century-long connections to Idaho and farming. These centennial farms are truly the “roots” of our state, connecting our past to the vibrant present of agriculture.
The Kasel Farm was acquired by Adolph R. Kasel, grandfather of Donald in 1920. Adolph married the neighbor gal, Anna E. Pethel in 1923. Their Craftsman home was a kit brought in by railroad and delivered to the property by a team of horses in 1928. The family farmed the land, producing hay, grain-raised chickens, sheep, and pigs. The farm was transferred to Perry O. and Darlene M. Kasel, the son of Adolph and Anna, in 1949. Today the farm is owned and operated by Perry and Darlene’s son, Donald, and his wife Barbara. All the original homes remain persevered on the farm, including the home where Perry Kasel was born in 1923.
Two of Donald and Barbara’s sons live on the farm as well as three grandsons. Their hope is that one of their grandsons will follow in the footsteps of their dad, granddad, and great-grandfather.
The Century Farm and Ranch program, a partnership program of the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, was created as part of Idaho’s Centennial Celebration. Since the Century Farm and Ranch program began in 1990, over 450 farms and ranches statewide have been designated Idaho Century Farms or Ranches.