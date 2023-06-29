NAMPA ELKS LODGE 1389 PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIPS
Nampa Elks Lodge 1389 recently presented $500 Dick Bass Memorial Scholarships to six graduating seniors:
- Asher Pirvu, Idaho State
- Abbey Blanchett, NNU
- Ruby Shroll, Columbia Basin College, Pasco, Washington
- Timothy Hebdon, University of Idaho. Timothy also received a $4,000 scholarship from the Elks National Foundation.
- Jacob Johnson, NNU
- Brielle Bowman, BYU-Idaho
STELLA'S RAISES $1,000 FOR TERRY REILLY HEALTH SERVICES WITH CUSTOM FLAVOR
Ice cream lovers in the Treasure Valley supported a special project during May that benefited Terry Reilly Health Services.
Stella’s created a custom flavor, Cherry Reilly, named after the founder of Terry Reilly Health Services.
For each of the 2,000 scoops sold, 50 cents was donated for a special project. TRHS is building therapy gardens that will provide a healing space for patients receiving support at two of its Trauma & Resilience Centers. The first garden will be complete early this fall.
Rosie Reilly was a co-founder of the health clinics with her husband, Terry. She attended the June 22 event at the Nampa store and says she has plenty of scoops on hand for visits by the grandkids.
GREAT DOLPHIN DUNK SUPPORTS BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF ADA COUNTY
The Great Dolphin Dunk is underway and we need your support! Adopt a dolphin for $5 to win one of four prizes:
- First – Four Roaring Springs season passes 23/24 season
- Second – $500 cash thanks to Bent Nail Inspections
- Third – $500 cash thanks to P1FCU
- Fourth – Pizza for a year from Idaho Pizza Company.
On Sunday, Aug. 13 at noon, toy dolphins will drop into Roaring Springs’ quarter-mile long Endless River. The first four dolphins to cross the finish line win. The money raised helps provide essential support to the local youth of families in need.
All Dolphin Dunk donation proceeds help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County provide services to a very vulnerable population.
TREASURE VALLEY STUDENTS HONORED AT ANNUAL SKILLSUSA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EVENT
Career and technical students were recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, on June 21-22. More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty.
The following area students are Skill Point Certificate recipients:
- Jessica Tilford, from Caldwell and a student at College of Western Idaho (Nampa), was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Automotive Refinishing Technology.
- Benjamin Morgan, from Meridian and a student at College of Western Idaho (Nampa), was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Power Equipment Technology.
IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN LUNARIA GRANT SPREADS HORTICULTURAL EDUCATION
Idaho Botanical Garden announces the recipients of the 2023 Lunaria Grant Program, an annual award dedicated to supporting projects that offer educational opportunities in horticulture and botany throughout the state of Idaho. This year the garden is supporting six organizations by providing over $5,000 in total awards for their advancement of horticultural sustainability and education.
“The 2023 recipients of the Lunaria Grant are amazing this year. The projects are unique and creative, but each shows a commitment to making horticultural education more accessible to their community,” said Jennifer Parks, development director, in a news release.
Each winner of the award embodies the garden’s mission to connect people of all ages, abilities and circumstances to the natural world. They are as follows:
- Gizmo CDA Makerspace (Coeur d’Alene region), for Gardens @ Gizmo for a one-week summer camp exploring the intersections of child-accessible horticulture, botany and technology
- Gooding Soil Conservation District (Gooding, ID), for the expansion the Gooding Community Garden and promotion of horticultural education throughout their region
- Julia Davis Rose Garden Coalition, Boise, for the improvement of educational programming at the Julia Davis Rose Garden
- Latah County Master Gardeners Association, Moscow, for the renovation of the Latah County Demonstration Garden to promote sustainable gardening practices, including pollinator gardens and Idaho native plants
- City of Star Parks, Art, and Beautification Committee, for the implementation of a hands-on education program and the beautification of the Star River House
- Vertical Farm (Treasure Valley region), for the expansion of their cultivation space and support of individuals in recovery from addiction through horticultural education
To learn more about the projects and Idaho Botanical Garden, visit idahobotanicalgarden.org/learn. The garden will begin accepting applications for the 2024 Lunaria Grant award in the fall.
IDAHO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANTS $88K FOR EDUCATION PROJECTS IN ADA, CANYON COUNTIES
The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $88,000 to preschools, youth centers and more in Ada and Canyon counties through its Idaho Future Fund. The grants are part of $294,000 awarded to 22 education projects throughout the state.
The Idaho Future Fund was established at the community foundation in 2015 by a couple from Blaine County. Grants from the fund are intended to create, sustain or reinvigorate impactful educational programs throughout the state in the areas of preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools/public school libraries and supplemental educational programs.
Grantees in Ada and Canyon counties are:
- Advocates Against Family Violence, Inc. (Canyon) – $8,000 to provide preschool opportunities to low-income community children through scholarships and transportation services.
- Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, Inc. (Canyon) – $15,000 to support teens to be successful in school and build foundational, STEM and life skills through programs at the BGCN Teen Center.
- Children’s Museum of Idaho, Inc. (Ada) – $15,000 to provide STEAM enrichment programs for children in low-income schools and rural communities in southwest Idaho through mobile outreach.
- Giraffe Laugh, Inc. (Ada) – $20,000 to purchase materials for the circle time area in the preschool rooms at the newest Giraffe Laugh center.
- The Salvation Army Boise Corps (Ada) – $10,000 to provide high school-aged parents with summer school programming at the Booth Program during the 2023 summer.
- United Way of Treasure Valley (Canyon) – $20,000 to fund expenses for the Canyon County Preschool Collaborative to provide children ages 3-5 in families experiencing poverty with early childhood education.
KERRI WEBSTER NAMED IDAHO WRITER IN RESIDENCE
Poet Kerri Webster of Boise has been named Idaho Writer in Residence by the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Webster’s application was reviewed anonymously by a panel of out-of-state judges and was selected based on writing samples and professional accomplishments.
According to the review panel, “Webster is a poet of the mystical tradition who maintains deep roots in our time, and place. She considers issues of femininity, of the familial and the familiar, in spaces equally charged with deep intellectual investigation, linguistic possibility and emotionally resonant pleasure.”
The highest literary recognition accorded an Idaho writer, the Writer in Residence serves as an ambassador for the literary arts, encourages meaningful engagement with the written word and promotes the importance of creative writing to educate, illuminate and inspire. The appointment will provide a platform to promote Webster’s own work and to champion the work of other creative writers in the state. Webster will receive $10,000 and serve a two-year term, which started July 1.
Webster is the author of four books of poetry: "Lapis" (Wesleyan University Press, 2022), "The Trailhead" (Wesleyan, 2018), "Grand & Arsenal" (University of Iowa, 2012), and "We Do Not Eat Our Hearts Alone" (University of Georgia, 2005).
ADAPTED BUILDS IN BOISE RECEIVES $25,000 AARP GRANT
On Wednesday, AARP Idaho announced six organizations throughout the state will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.
Adapted Builds in Boise was among the projects funded, receiving a grant of $25,000. There are more than 210,000 caregivers in Idaho. This project will develop video content that addresses the needs of caregivers and people with disabilities to foster inclusion, improved quality of life and greater self-reliance.
The other organizations receiving grants were:
- $7,912 – City of Orofino, for ADA-compliant benches
- $12,000 – Malad City, for pickleball courts
- $20,000 – Prairie River Library District in Lapwai, for a covered bus stop equipped with Wi-Fi
- $2,700 – United Seniors Project in Pocatello, for a new community gathering space
- $2,500 – Winchester Community Library for a community garden.
CITY OF EAGLE RECOGNIZED WITH CITY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Association of Idaho Cities recognized the city of Eagle with a Garret Nancolas City Achievement Award at its June 22 banquet during the 76th AIC Annual Conference held June 21-23 in Boise.
The awards recognize the work of cities around Idaho that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges, and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways.
The city of Eagle was recognized with a City Achievement Award in the Public Safety Category for its project Eagle Road & Bike Bridge. The detached pedestrian and bike-only bridge provides a dedicated off-highway crossing of the north channel of the Boise River at State Highway 55/Eagle Road. The bridge connects the east/west greenbelts and provides a safer off-highway crossing for walkers and cyclists.
BETHEL NO. 8 OF CALDWELL TAKES HOME HONORS
The Annual Grand Session of Idaho Job’s Daughters International was held June 15-17 in Burley with a “Becoming Something Beautiful” theme. Eve Knudtsen, Grand Guardian; Russ Smith, Associate Grand Guardian; Tayley Jennings, Grand Bethel Honored Queen; Cali Iaocolucci, Miss Idaho Job’s Daughter; and Bryley Jennings, Junior Miss Idaho Job’s Daughter led the event.
Bethel No. 8 of Caldwell members took home second place in memory ritual work, second place in Bethel music with additional awards for individual competitions including instrumental music, Story of Job, and other memory ritual work. Awards were received by Bethany Hodges, Izabella Herrera and Nicole Campbell.
Bethel 8 is currently seeking new members. Girls between the ages of 10-20 are welcome to join. Job’s Daughters International is where shy girls turn into confident young women. The girls lead themselves and plan their own activities, learning teamwork and problem-solving along the way. To find out more, contact Bethel Guardian Maggie Tolman at 208-805-2869 or Guardian Secretary Cindy Tolman at 541-216-8528 or email bethel8caldwell@gmail.com