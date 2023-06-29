Support Local Journalism


NAMPA ELKS LODGE 1389 PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIPS

Town Talk 1 - Elks

From left, Asher Pirvu, Abbey Blanchett, Ruby Shroll and Timothy Hebdon are four of the six recipients of the Dick Bass Memorial Scholarships from Name Elks Lodge 1389. 

Nampa Elks Lodge 1389 recently presented $500 Dick Bass Memorial Scholarships to six graduating seniors:

