CAPITAL CITY CHORUS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS, SEEKS NEW VOICES
Capital City Sound Chorus celebrated its 50th anniversary June 22 of last year and is preparing for a special 50th year anniversary concert combined with a Christmas show in December.
The Capital City Sound Chorus has provided entertainment for the Treasure Valley and beyond since chartering with Sweet Adelines International on June 22, 1970. Diane Hollifield, a charter member of the group, will be spotlighted at the December celebration. Over the last 15 months, chorus members have continued to practice over Zoom and are looking to resume in-person rehearsals this fall.
Capital City Sound is a women’s barbershop chorus that teaches four-part harmony singing and welcomes all ages and voice ranges. In early fall, women of all ages are invited to participate in the Christmas Chorus while they celebrate this special season. For more information about the chorus, go to capitalcitysound.org.
IDAHO TALENT FEST COMING TO NAMPA CIVIC CENTER JULY 10
NAMPA─Idaho Talent Night, featuring a variety of performance acts, will take place at the Nampa Civic Center on Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Participants will perform before judges and a live audience to compete for awards and cash prizes while raising funds and awareness for those suffering from FSH Muscular Dystrophy.
The night of entertainment is presented by the FSHD Society and CA Dance Movement. Radio duo, Rick and Carly from 96.1 BOB FM will be the hosts for the evening. For more information, visit nampaciviccenter.com.
FREE EVENT FOR FAMILIES AT BOTANICAL GARDENS COMING AUG. 8
BOISE─A free event for children and families that includes free admission to the Idaho Botanical Gardens will be held Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, allows families to discover all the opportunities and activities for little learners in the Treasure Valley. There will be fun activities especially for children ages two to eight and their families. For more information visit idahoaeyc.org/week-of-the-young-child.
MERIDIAN SENIOR CENTER TO HOST WELCOME BACK EVENT JUNE 28
MERIDIAN─The Meridian Senior Volunteers and the Meridian Senior Center invite all seniors to a “Welcome Back” event on Monday, June 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at Kleiner Park. There will be coffee and cookies to celebrate the reopening of the center. MSV is a new service organization that will soon be offering classes for seniors.
ART IN THE PARK SEEKS VOLUNTEERS
BOISE─ Art in the Park, an event put on by the Boise Art Museum, will take place Sept. 10 – 12 in Julia Davis Park, and organizers are looking for volunteers to fill multiple positions. The event will feature more than 250 artists offering varied fare, including glass, metalwork, pottery, textiles, jewelry and toys.
Participants can shop outdoors in the park, enjoy a variety of food and beverages from more than 30 food vendors, relax while listening to local musicians at the Gene Harris Bandshell and grab a drink in the Sculpture Garden Pub. Children are encouraged to get creative with an arts and crafts project in the Children’s Art Tent related to artwork on display in the exhibitions inside the Boise Art Museum.
Volunteer positions are available Thursday through Monday and include assistance with Welcome Centers, the Children’s Art Tent, Booth Sitting, Recycling and Event Set-Up and Take-Down. Follow the volunteer link at boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park to register.
PARMA ART SHOW WINNERS ANNOUNCED
PARMA─The Parma Art Guild Art Show was held June 12 during Old Fort Boise Days with a variety of entries judged by artist Frank Tuning. The Best of Show winner was Susan Anderson from Parma, whose painting “Celestial” featured a white horse. The People’s Choice ribbon was given to Ryan Huggins for his photograph of a honeybee on a flower entitled “Two to the Party.” The Judge’s Choice award went to Micki Bleily for her colored pencil drawing of two otters entitled “Kissy Kissy Animal.”
Blue ribbons were given to Kaye Gyllenskog, Danny Talich, Helen Seward, Susan Anderson, Scott Moltke and Micki Bleily. Blue ribbons also went to Emily Flores and Jack Torres in the young people’s group. Ryan Huggins, Sue Hall, Carmetta Poulsen, Kaye Gyllenskog, Pat Moltke, Micki Bleily and Bobbie Flores received red ribbons, as well as Brooke Torres in the youth category.
IDAHO COMMISSION ON THE ARTS ANNOUNCES 2022 ARTS GRANT RECIPIENTS
The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its Fiscal Year 2022 annual grants, totaling $578,000 to 100 organizations and schools spanning 25 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.
In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said, “These arts organizations contribute to the economic vitality of towns and cities across Idaho. Arts and cultural production in Idaho accounts for $2 billion and 2.4% of our state economy and supports 21,371 jobs, 3,907 of them directly. Arts mean business.”
The list of 2022 annual grants includes $7,730 for Ballet Idaho, $4,073 for The Cabin, $3,399 for the Caldwell Fine Arts Series and $7,916 for the McCall Music Society. For a complete listing of grant recipients, visit arts.idaho.gov.
LOCAL TEACHERS WIN GRANTS FROM SONIC DRIVE-IN
Several Treasure Valley teachers won grants from the SONIC Drive-In Limeades for Learning initiative. On Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4, SONIC matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose. Boise teachers winning a combined donation of $845 for classroom projects are Mrs. Lewis at Andrus Elementary, Mrs. Knam at Frontier Elementary, Ms. Wilson at Lake Hazel Middle, Ms. Roe at Owyhee-Harbor Elementary, Ms. Reilly at Spalding STEM Academy and Mr. Thompason at Ustick Elementary.
Meridian teachers who received a combined $980 include Mrs. Wright at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, Mrs. Pitchford at Chaparral Elementary, Ms. Mullins at Compass Public Charter, Mrs. A at Discovery Elementary, Ms. Watsabaugh at Discovery Elementary, Mrs. Berg at Mary McPherson Elementary, Ms. McCoy at Pathways Middle and Ms. Harris at Ponderosa Elementary.
In Nampa, teachers receiving a combined donation of $849 are Mrs. Raass and Mrs. Schafer at Central Elementary, Ms. McCarty at Endeavor Elementary, Mr. Santi at Idaho Arts Charter, Ms. Lopez at New Horizons Magnet, Ms. Crain at Park Ridge Elementary and Mrs. Knutson at Willow Creek Elementary.
In Eagle, Mrs. Shelton at Eagle High received $289 for two classroom projects. In Caldwell, Mrs. Nordby at Purple Sage Elementary and Mrs. Carroll at Washington Elementary received a combined donation of $474.
IDAHO FOODBANK AND DAIRY INDUSTRY WORK TOGETHER TO FIGHT HUNGER
MERIDIAN─June is Dairy Month and The Idaho Foodbank has partnered with many in the dairy industry to fight hunger in Idaho. In fiscal year 2021, 2.2 million pounds of dairy products were donated to The Idaho Foodbank.
“Dairy is an important part of a healthy diet and a much sought-after item for the individuals who are in need all over Idaho,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “Our dairy industry partners continue to be generous donors to The Idaho Foodbank to help our neighbors in need.”
Earlier this month, food maker Chobani supported mobile food distributions in Kimberly and Filer by providing cases of yogurt to more than 250 households struggling to make ends meet. Chobani is joined by producers and companies across Idaho in their support of providing critical nutrition to the more than 202,000 Idahoans who may be experiencing hunger. To keep the milk and dairy flowing, Reed’s Dairy is also partnering with The Foodbank. On June 23rd Reed’s Dairy hosted The Idaho Foodbank night at their locations in Ammon, Boise, Idaho Falls and Meridian. On that night, a portion of the proceeds from their sales were donated to The Idaho Foodbank.