Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Nampa Elks Lodge donates to local groups

Town Talk Nampa Elks Lodge 1

Boys & Girls Club treasurer Casey Taylor, Elks Julie Chappell and Wayne Shroll, and Melissa Gentry, CEO.

Nampa Elks Lodge made two donations to local groups from an Elks Gratitude Grant: The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa and the Family Justice Center.

Town Talk Navy Pereyra

Petty Officer 1st Class Aubrey Pereyra is the son of Nampa residents and serves about the submarine USS Springfield.
Town Talk Nate Veltman

Nate Veltman, a senior at Boise High, placed in the top 20 at the 2023 USSA Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Town Talk baby 1

Big brother Zane, dad Travis King, baby Lincoln and mom Shari King with gifts donated by the Canyon County Farm Bureau Federation. 
Town Talk ICOM

On March 17, graduating physicians at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine learned where they will complete their residency training.

Recommended for you

Load comments