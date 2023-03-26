Nampa Elks Lodge donates to local groups
Nampa Elks Lodge made two donations to local groups from an Elks Gratitude Grant: The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa and the Family Justice Center.
Some of the funds were also used for the Elks Christmas food baskets that they deliver to about 25 families every year.
GFWC Woman’s Century Club offering two $1,000 scholarships
GFWC Woman’s Century Club is offering two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from Nampa and Vallivue District high schools. The application is available at the counseling offices of these schools or online at gfwcwomanscenturyclub.com.
The deadline to apply is April 10 and the winners will be invited to the April 24 club meeting. Part of the club’s mission is to help local youth to flourish in their goals thereby enthusiastically supporting academic and educational excellence. For more information, contact Wilma at 208-989-3835 or amdersonwilma@yahoo.com.
Son of Nampa residents serves as member of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force
Petty Officer 1st Class Aubrey Pereyra, son of Nampa residents, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea aboard the USS Springfield, operating out of Naval Base Guam.
Pereyra, a 2006 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, joined the Navy 13 years ago.
“My father served in the Army and he loved every second of it,” said Pereyra. “I joined the Navy to see the world and create my own legacy. I’ve been at sea for 12 straight years.”
Boise’s Nate Veltman ski races at U.S. Nationals
Boise High senior Nate Veltman placed in the top 20 of U18 boy skiers multiple times at the 2023 USSA Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships this past week in Fairbanks, Alaska. Competing against the nation’s top 88 males ages 16-17 years, Veltman scored 18th in the 7.5 kilometer Classic Interval race and 21st through two rounds of the 1350 meter skate sprint. In the final 10 km Mass Start skate event, he placed 20th in subzero temperatures.
Veltman competed for the Bogus Basin Nordic Team nine years. He raced in Fairbanks with two top McCall junior skiers and 10 from Sun Valley, plus Montana, Wyoming and Utah athletes representing the Intermountain Division at the national championships.
Veltman contributed to Intermountain taking second second in overall Team points in the Alaska Cup, 37 points behind the New England Division.
MOSAICS students’ art moves on to national PTA competition
Five students from MOSAICS Public School in Caldwell were recognized at both the regional and state levels for excellence in art through the National PTA Reflections art contest. These five finalists’ artwork will now compete with students from across the country in the PTA’s national competition.
This is the third consecutive year that MOSAICS students have earned recognition through this program. This year’s winners are as follows:
- Emma Murdock, K-2 — Award of Excellence
- Rhyanna Murdock, Special Artist — Award of Excellence
- Acamas Sandoval, K-2 — Award of Excellence
- Wyatt Underwood, K-2 — Award of Excellence
- Cole Underwood, K-2 Award of Excellence
Winners at the national level will be announced in May.
MOSAICS is a public STEAM school, which incorporates art into their STEM-focused, cross-curricular, project-based learning.
Nampa Amalgamated Sugar employees donate $2,500 to VFW
The President’s Safety Award is a program at Amalgamated Sugar where the company will donate to a charitable organization in honor of reaching certain safety milestones at a factory.
Recently, the Nampa factory achieved 250,000 hours without a recordable injury. As a result, the employees at the Nampa factory have chosen to donate $2,500 to Veterans of Foreign Wars Nampa Post. A check presentation was held Friday.
Canyon County Ag Day baby born at West Valley Medical Center
Representatives from the Canyon County Farm Bureau presented proud parents Travis and Shari King with more than $600 of baby gifts in recognition of having the first baby born in Canyon County on National Ag Day this week (Tuesday, March 21). The baby boy, Lincoln, was born at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday.
The Canyon County Farm Bureau gives this annual gift in recognition of National Ag Day, a day to celebrate the contribution agriculture has in everyday lives and its essential role in maintaining a strong economy.
Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrates Match Day
On March 17, the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian celebrated Match Day with its Class of 2023, as the 147 graduating physicians learned where they will complete their residency training.
Match Day is a major milestone for fourth-year medical students. The annual event occurs on the third Friday in March when the National Resident Matching Program notifies graduating medical students from across the country of the location where they will continue their medical training.
Seventeen will remain in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota — known as ICOM’s five-state target region — helping to address the shortage of physicians in the Mountain West region, with 14 remaining in Idaho.
“I want to congratulate the Class of 2023 on their hard work and success in the 2023 Residency Match,” said Dr. Kevin Wilson, interim dean of ICOM. “We are thrilled that fourteen students will be completing their residency in Idaho at excellent programs across the state.”
United Way of Treasure Valley holding 8th annual children’s book drive
More than 60 percent of low-income families lack children’s books in the home, an unfortunate connection between poverty and poor academic outcomes for Treasure Valley kids.
That why, for the eighth year in a row, United Way of Treasure Valley is holding its annual Book Drive, encouraging area residents to drop off new and gently used books at any Treasure Valley WaFd Bank location from April 1-14 or at the Boise Factory Outlet Mall on April 17 or 18.
You can find more information about the Children’s Book Drive and how to get involved at unitedwaytv.org.
‘250K in 100 Days’ fundraiser launched for cutting-edge cancer program at St. Luke’s
St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Boise will soon be able to offer more patients with certain types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cutting-edge cell therapy called CAR T (Chimeric antigen receptor). CAR T is a type of cellular therapy for cancer treatment in which a patient’s T-cells (the type of immune cells that can fight cancer cells) have instruction put into their genes in a laboratory that makes them able to attack and kill the patient’s cancer cells.
Treasure Valley-based Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation and St. Luke’s kicked off a donation drive with a goal of raising a total of “$250K in 100 Days.” HMWCF has agreed to donate $500,000 to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute once a $250,000 match has been completed between March 23, 2023 and June 30, 2023, allowing St. Luke’s 100 days to complete the challenge.
To make a donation, visit stlukesonline.org/giving or call the St. Luke’s Health Foundation at 208-505-2981.
Boise State program joins ACTA’s Oases of Excellence network
The American Council of Trustees and Alumni is delighted to welcome the Institute for Advancing American Values at Boise State University into the Oases of Excellence network.
Oases of Excellence are outstanding programs at colleges and universities across the country that are dedicated to educating students for informed citizenship in a free society by maintaining the highest academic standards, introducing students to the best of the foundational arts and sciences, teaching American heritage, and ensuring free inquiry into a range of intellectual viewpoints.
The Institute for Advancing American Values at Boise State University promotes open dialogue from multiple viewpoints about fundamental issues that have shaped America. The institute hosts the Idaho Listens podcast as well as panel discussions and the Distinguished Lecture Series.