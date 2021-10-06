COMMUNITY INVITED TO DOWNTOWN NAMPA FOR ANNUAL TRICK-OR-TREATING EVENT OCT. 28
NAMPA—The community is invited to the annual trick-or-treat event in Downtown Nampa on Thursday, Oct.28 from 4 to 7 p.m. Downtown Nampa transforms into a festival of tricks and treats as the local community comes together to celebrate this spooktacular event. The event features fun attractions such as a flash-mob by the Idaho Arts Charter School, a 64-foot inflatable obstacle course, two inflatable slides, live music by the 80’s tribute band Casio Dreams, food trucks, yard games, axe throwing, trick-or-treating and a scavenger hunt.
Free parking is available in the parking garage located on the corner of 11th Ave and 3rd St. with the Nampa police to assist with street crossings to the event. Attendance is free. If interested in sponsoring this event or registering as a vendor to hand out candy and treats, contact Amber Bothwell by emailing bothwella@cityofnampa.us or calling 208-468-5430.
WICAP HOSTING FOOD DISTRIBUTION OCT. 26 IN CALDWELL
CALDWELL—Western Idaho Community Action Partnership (WICAP) will host a free food distribution on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the O’Connor Field House, S. 22nd Ave.
WICAP needs volunteers for this event in the areas of parking lot attendants, food distribution and more. For more information, visit wicap.org or call 1-888-900-7361. WICAP Community Collaborative provides education, childcare, family development, health, nutrition, employment and financial stability support services to low-income individuals and families in communities in western Idaho.
BETTY ADAMS TO GIVE GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT NOV. 7
CALDWELL—Nashville country music recording artist Betty Adams will share her legacy and love of music with the Treasure Valley at a concert on Nov. 7 at Valley Church, 2900 Life Way. The concert is free and a free will offering will be taken.
Adams’ family migrated to Idaho from Arkansas and Oklahoma. Her parents were both musical and instilled in Adams a love of music. As a young person, Adams sang in gospel music groups and eventually became a songwriter and recording artist in Nashville, with one of her songs, “A Mighty Man,” reaching No. 11 on the country charts.
81 IDAHO MAYORS PARTICIPATING IN ANNUAL MAYOR’S WALKING CHALLENGE
Idaho mayors are ready to get moving this month and earn money for their community in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active.
This year’s challenge attracted 81 mayors, who can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts. Mayors have two options this year, to walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October and earn $500 for their community or walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community.
“We are grateful that so many of our mayors are making time to do what’s good for their own health as well as benefitting their communities,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “These mayors are setting a great example about the importance of being active. Walking is one of the easiest and best things people can do for their health.”
CITY OF GOOD RECEIVES DONATION TO FUND WEEKEND MEALS FOR KIDS
BOISE—City of Good, a new nonprofit created by Boise businesses and civic organizations to help feed vulnerable populations in the local community, recently received a donation from Intuit QuickBooks to fund 1,500 meals for kids in need.
When the pandemic began, restaurant owners Remi McManus and Kris Komori sprang into action, partnering with other local businesses to start the nonprofit City of Good to help feed vulnerable populations in the Boise community. First established to feed restaurant workers and help local farms keep their produce from going to waste, City of Good evolved to provide children in need with what they call “weekend fuel kits”: six meals for an individual child for the weekend. Thanks to the donation from QuickBooks, City of Good will be able to provide 1,500 meals to children in need over the next six weeks.