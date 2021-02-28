ST. PUPTRICKS EVENT FOR PEOPLE WITH DOGS SET FOR MARCH 20
NAMPA —St. Puptricks, a St. Patrick’s Day themed dog event, will be held for canine enthusiasts at the Nampa Civic Center March 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hosted by Spectra, the event is free to the public. Dogs that can do tricks can be entered in a three-tiered talent contest, with the Top Dog in each tier winning a prize. Sign up for the talent contest is at the Nampa Civic Center booth at the event before 1 p.m. There will also be a cuteness contest, where dogs can be dressed in St. Patrick’s Day and other themed outfits. Sign up is at the Nampa Civic Center booth at the event by 11:30 a.m.
Vendors offering services and items for purchase will be available, along with food and drink vendors and special “puppucinos” for dogs. Donations of brand-new dog toys for pups in need will be accepted and donated to Lake Lowell Animal Rescue, along with 10 percent of the event’s revenue.
BOISE AREA HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS INVITED TO APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIP
BOISE —High school seniors at Boise, Capital, Borah and Timberline high schools are invited to apply for the 2021 Into the Starry Night Scholarship, a $1,000 award created in memory of artist Jason J. Eddy. Submission criteria for the award is art-related, but students need not be pursuing an art major.
The award, administered by Boise Public Schools Foundation, honors Jason J. Eddy, a 1991 graduate of Capital High School, who enjoyed designing custom fast art for his adventures on sled mobiles and motorcross bikes and custom firework displays.
Submissions should include a minimum of two Starry Night/Jason Eddy-inspired works, using two or more different artistic techniques. For more information, visit boiseschoolsfoundation.com or jasonjeddyaward.com/about-the-scholarship.
TEENS INVITED TO ENTER ZIONS BANK VIDEO CONTEST
BOISE —Zions Bank is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera, Save! video contest. Organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, the national competition encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.
To participate in the contest, students ages 13-18 may create a video, no longer than 30 seconds, on saving and using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to Zions Bank by March 1.
Zions Bank will host the first round of judging and select a winner to compete on the national level for a prize up to $5,000. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules, found at zionsbank.com/LCS. Entries may be submitted to Malcolm.Hong@zionsbank.com by March 1. Please include a completed entry from the website with your submission.
WORLD CENTER FOR BIRDS OF PREY LAUNCHES PUBLIC PHASE OF HATCHED CAPITAL CAMPAIGN
BOISE —The Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise launched the public phase of HATCHED, a $3.2 million capital campaign to expand educational opportunities and exhibits at their Interpretive Center. Former Gov. Dirk and First Lady Patricia Kempthorne are co-chairing the campaign, which has already raised 84 percent of the funding needed for the project to break ground this summer.
The public phase of the campaign offers opportunities to purchase engraved bricks for the new campus and several education-focused sponsorship opportunities. Since the Center opened, nearly a million guests and approximately 500,000 children have visited. The project will address capacity needs while enhancing educational programming. According to a press release, the design will double the capacity to serve students and the public (from 50,000 to 100,000 annual visitors), create deeper STEM learning opportunities and incorporate powerful ways we can all act on behalf of wildlife and crucial landscapes.
The expansion will include a Global Raptor Education Center, landscape-based Peregrine Falcon and Hawk exhibits, children and family courtyard and an outdoor classroom. The upgrades will also consist of expanded parking facilities and additional restrooms.
Lead donors to the campaign include the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, FUNDSY, POWER Foundation, POWER Engineers, AJ and Susie Balukoff, Idaho Power, SUEZ, Ludwick Family Foundation, Knife River, Lauren Dudley, Idaho STEM Action Center, Boise Cascade, Kaddas Enterprises, Harry W. Morrison Foundation, Leo Faddis, Ahmanson Foundation, Hatch Design Architecture, Jordan Wilcomb Construction, Horrocks Engineers and Gerhard Borbonus Landscaping.
To learn more, visit peregrinefund.org/HATCHED.
BOISE RESCUE MISSION MINISTRIES INVITES TREASURE VALLEY TO MAKE THIS A MARCH TO END HUNGER
BOISE —Boise Rescue Mission Ministries recently announced its 10th Annual March to End Hunger Campaign, and they invite the entire community to participate. Throughout the month of March, local businesses, churches, groups and families across the Valley are invited to help make this a March to End Hunger in the Treasure Valley by hosting food drives for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
In 2020, the Rescue Mission’s five Treasure Valley shelters served 221,149 meals to hungry men, women and children. March to End Hunger presents an excellent opportunity for Treasure Valley residents to come together, help the Mission stock up its shelves and ensure that none of our neighbors go hungry. The March to End Hunger runs from March 1 – 31 and wraps up with a Can Castle Competition.
While not a requirement, anyone who has hosted a food drive can choose to build a “castle” out of the items they have collected and enter it into the competition for the coveted Golden Can trophy. Everyone is encouraged to tackle the challenge as creatively as they like. Can Castle photos must be submitted by midnight on March 31, and voting will take place on Facebook from April 1 — 5.
Info for the March to End Hunger Campaign and registration for the Can Castle Competition can be found at BoiseRM.org/castle or by contacting Sarah Howard, BRMM Event and Volunteer Manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or (208) 343-4680 ext. 1400.
TWIGA FOUNDATION TEAMS UP WITH LOVEVERY TO PROVIDE EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT EXPERIENCES FOR IDAHO FAMILIES
BOISE─Twiga Foundation announced Love Blocks, a community outreach initiative created with the support of early learning brand, Lovevery. Together, Twiga Foundation and Lovevery are donating the brand’s award-winning Block Sets to caregivers and families across Idaho.
In a press release, the two organizations said their shared passion for the importance of block play in early childhood development led to the creation of Love Blocks as a resource for families. The initiative will deliver over 100 Block Sets to families participating in home visiting programs served by Parents as Teachers and Nurse-Family Partnership through the Public Health Districts. More than 600 families will benefit from a regular blocks-based curriculum to build problem solving, communication, and STEM-based skills.
IDAHO STATE MUSEUM HOSTS “DANCE WITH ME” VIRTUAL FORUM FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING COMMUNITY
BOISE─The Idaho State Museum’s upcoming Nuestras Voces (Our Voices) program Baila conmigo (Dance with Me) will focus on a variety of traditional dances related to the Hispanic culture and community. This free, virtual event will be held on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and is presented entirely in Spanish.
From flamenco to Mexican folkloric dance, panelists will discuss how the language of movement connects communities, preserves cultures and imparts individual significance for each person. Baila conmigo will be moderated by Maria Ortega, Visitor Services Representative at the Idaho State Museum.
This event is the third in a new series of virtual events intended specifically to engage Idaho’s Spanish-speaking community. Email your questions ahead of time to events@ishs.idaho.gov or submit them live during the event.