EAGLE RESIDENT NAMED 2020 DOLE CAREGIVER FELLOW
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Linzi Andersen of Eagle will join its 2020 class of Dole Caregiver Fellows. The Fellows are 30 military and veteran caregivers selected from across the country to represent those Americans caring for a wounded, ill or injured service member or veteran at home.
Andersen serves as a caregiver for her husband Micah, who lost both legs from the knees down as a result of his military service in Afghanistan. As a Dole Caregiver Fellow, she will serve as a leader, community organizer and advocate for the nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers who provide more than $14 billion in voluntary care annually to someone who served. They will join the 225 past and present Fellows who are trained by the Foundation and empowered to share their stories and perspectives directly with national leaders in the White House, Congress, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and other government agencies, as well as decision makers in the business, entertainment, faith and nonprofit sectors. The Fellows will provide feedback to the Foundation, its coalition partners, and government and community leaders on the most pressing issues concerning military caregivers and influence positive change on behalf of these hidden heroes.
WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM PLANS MEMORIAL DAY FLYOVER
NAMPA — The Warhawk Air Museum will host a Memorial Day Flyover event tomorrow starting at 11:10 a.m. The flyover is a salute to the service and sacrifice of veterans as well as a way to honor front line health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The flyover will pass Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 11:11, Saint Alphonsus Boise and Morris Hill Cemetery at 11:13, St. Luke’s Boise and the Boise VA at 11:14, St. Luke’s Meridian and Meridian Cemetery at 11:17, Saint Alphonsus Nampa at 11:19, St. Luke’s Nampa at 11:20 and West Valley Medical Center at 11:22. Two P-51s and three P-40s, all World War II-era aircraft, will participate in the flyover.
NATIONAL PURPLE HEART ORGANIZATION OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR ANNUAL SALUTE IN NEW YORK
NEWBURG, N.Y. — The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is accepting nominations for its 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project. This multi-day salute to service will bring together Purple Heart heroes representing each state and territory in the nation to pay tribute to their courage and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation.
One Purple Heart recipient and an escort of their choosing from each state and territory will again be selected for an all-expenses-paid tribute filled with tours and ceremonies honoring their service and that of all those who have earned the Purple Heart.
It is estimated that more than 1.8 million Americans have been awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in action or making the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
Anyone can nominate a Purple Heart recipient they know. Nominations must include a short description of why their nominee is deserving of this special recognition. Submissions can be sent via email to Info@PurpleHeartMission.org or submitted via the Honor Mission’s website at purpleheartmission.org/patriot-project. Nominations will be accepted until August 31.
The Honor Mission will select three finalists from each state and territory and a national panel of Purple Heart recipients and other distinguished Americans will select the final honorees. A complete list of honorees will be announced nationally on Nov. 11.
LOCAL BOISE STARTUP SAALT DONATES EARTH DAY PROFITS TO IDAHO CONSERVATION LEAGUE
BOISE─Saalt, a local startup specializing in period care, donated 100 percent of their profits from Earth Day, April 22, to the Idaho Conservation League. The donation of $4,500 will be used by the ICL to further their work of protecting wilderness and public lands, resources and wildlife. Additionally, Saalt launched a new waste calculator that will tell you how much period waste you can divert from landfills just by switching to a menstrual cup. The waste calculator can be accessed at saaltco.com/tools/waste-calculator/.
CALDWELL NIGHT RODEO SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS ANNOUNCED
CALDWELL─The Caldwell Night Rodeo in association with the Caldwell Western Heritage Foundation announced the winners for their 2020 youth scholarship program. Each year applications are taken from high school seniors and college students within the area of Caldwell Night Rodeo to compete for one of six scholarships valued at $2000 each.
This year’s winners are Devonne Busoy of Meridian Tech Charter (attending Boise State University), Sydney Miller of University of Idaho (attending University of Idaho), Bradley Miller of Fruitland (attending University of Idaho), Annalise DeVries of Cambridge (attending University of Idaho), Courtney Marshall of Eagle (attending Boise State University) and Emma Sells of Rock Mountain (attending University of Idaho).
IDAHO SCIENCE FAIR WINNERS ATTEND VIRTUAL INTERNATIONAL EVENT
BOISE─Students earning top honors at the 2020 Idaho Science and Engineering Fairs, which the Idaho STEM Action Center staged in February and March, were originally scheduled to visit Anaheim, Calif., this week to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. However, COVID-19 quashed those plans.
Instead, the Society for Science & the Public staged a virtual international fair which did not include virtual judging but was open to the public and free. The virtual science fair featured renowned speakers — including top scientists, Nobel Laureates and influential entrepreneurs — focusing on topics ranging from COVID-19 to entrepreneurship to being a woman in STEM.
This year’s Idaho Science and Engineering Fair winners include Pocatello High School junior Rhea Kalivas, Idaho Falls High School sophomore Elias Sanders, Timberline High sophomores Nicola Medapalli and Jimin Ryu and Nampa Christian senior Tavian Robertson.
TREASURE VALLEY COLLISION CENTER DONATES
BOISE─Treasure Valley Collision Center recently made a donation of $2,050 to the Saint Alphonsus COVID-19 Relief Fund. Owners Mike and Monica Barber donated $25 for every repair made in April. The donation will go towards supplies, personal protective equipment, daycare for children of caregivers and workforce relief, among other things.
During the month of May, the Collision Center will be donating $25 for every repair, with the donations going to St. Luke’s COVID-19 response fund.