WISH GRANTERS LOOKING TO GIVE AWAY BLESSING BIKE TO CARE FACILITIES
Treasure Valley nonprofits Wish Granters Inc. and Blessing Bike have joined forces to give a special passenger bike known as the Blessing Bike to three care facilities treating non-age related terminally-ill or potentially terminally-ill adults.
Wish Granters, Inc.,has been granting wishes to the Treasure Valley terminally ill adults for the past ten years. Historically, many of these wishes have involved travel to see special places or to visit loved ones across the U.S. However, even just going to people’s home to discuss their “wish” was put on hold due to the pandemic. The nonprofit Blessing Bike has as its mission to provide access to affordable passenger bikes for families with loved ones experiencing age, health or disability-related barriers.
Cherie Coonce, president of Wish Granters, Inc., said “Thanks to a few grants and to some generous donors, Wish Granters, Inc., was able to secure funding to acquire three more of these Blessing Bikes.”
Staff, residents, family members and caregivers are eligible to submit a one to three-minute video that is creative, original and funny, and shows how a Blessing Bike would impact their facility. Videos must be submitted by Sept. 21 to dena@wishgranters.org. Winners will be announced in early October.
MICRON AMONG PEOPLE MAGAZINE’S 50 COMPANIES THAT CARE
BOISE — Micron, the global producer of computer memory and computer data storage based here, was recently named to People Magazine’s 50 Companies That Care list for its charitable work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aided by matching funds from the Micron Foundation, Micron team members have contributed $10.2 million across nearly 1,500 organizations so far in 2020. This amount is nearly three times the employee giving and matching program last year. Additionally, team members have devoted more than four of every 10 dollars to organizations involved with health and human services. The contributions have provided food and community support for people harmed by the pandemic in countries around the world, including Germany, Malaysia, India and the U.S.
CBH HOMES DELIVERS OVER 1,000 BOOKS TO LOCAL PRESCHOOLS, HAS MORE TO GIVE AWAY
CBH Homes hit the road and delivered 1,000 copies of “Three Squirrels’ Alphabet Book of Manners” to 15 preschools throughout the Treasure Valley in August and has 250 more books to give away.
A CBH employee and her sisters wrote the “The Three Squirrels’ Alphabet Book of Manners”, wanting all children to know the importance of treating others with kindness, while also learning to read.
“At CBH, two things we love are books and children.” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “We’re excited to share our passion for reading, learning, growing and most importantly giving out love to the community.”
CBH Homes has 250 books remaining and would like the community’s help in handing out books to deserving children. If you know of a school, pre-school,or daycare in need, contact CBH Homes at hello@cbhhomes.com to get on the list.
PETCO FOUNDATION MATCHING COVID-19 GRANT AND COMMUNITY RAISE OVER $100K FOR HUMANE SOCIETY
BOISE─After the Idaho Humane Society (IHS) received a $15,000 matching COVID-19 relief grant from the Petco Foundation, supporters came together to help IHS exceed the match and raise a total of $132,688 to support their lifesaving work.
“We are extremely grateful for this critical support from the Petco Foundation, and from our community, to save hundreds of pets,” said IHS CEO Jeff Rosenthal, DVM. “Idaho Humane Society has extended the reach of our donor supported lifesaving programs, including our transfer program, to positively impact the lives of pets well beyond our region, not only in Idaho, but across the U.S.”
Petco Foundation matching grants were given to nearly 80 organizations across the country and brought in a total of $1.8 million to help essential animal care organizations continue their lifesaving efforts.
CITY OF MERIDIAN HOSTS ANNUAL ART WEEK
MERIDIAN─The City of Meridian will celebrate its fourth annual Meridian Art Week from Sept. 9 – 12. The week features a variety of activities, organized by the Meridian Arts Commission (MAC), that focus on the integral role art plays in creating vibrancy throughout the city.
The free activities include the Meridian Chalk Art Competition, when individuals or family groups can win up to $75 in prize money for the chalk art creations they create on their own sidewalk, driveway or patio. Competition categories include youth (ages 12 and under), amateur and professional. Competitors have until Sept. 13 to e-mail a clear photo of their chalk art creation and the category they wish to compete in to mac@meridiancity.org.
Throughout Meridian Art Week, people of all ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to hide or place small pieces of their handmade artwork in downtown Meridian for another person to find and keep as an unexpected gift. Examples include a miniature painting, a quick sketch, a handmade piece of jewelry, a photograph or small ceramic item. Photos of art finds can be posted on social media using the hashtag #MeridianArtDrop.
For more information on the art week, free art classes and activities, visit meridiancity.org/artweek.
IDAHO FOODBANK PROGRAMS TO BENEFIT FROM ALBERTSONS SEPTEMBER DONATIONS
BOISE─The Albertsons Companies Foundation selected The Idaho Foodbank as an official charity partner to receive donations from the Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at eradicating childhood hunger. All donations made in September at 12 Albertsons stores in Idaho will be used to provide healthy breakfast foods for kids via The Idaho Foodbank’s Backpack and School Pantry programs.
To combat the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on food insecurity, The Idaho Foodbank increased the amount of food they distribute across the state by 30% each month. This increase provides enough food for an additional 2 million meals each month to Idahoans struggling to cover basic needs. The organization also purchased historic amounts of food by the truckload; spending over $1.5 million since April 2020 to secure food for Idaho. Funds generated by the Nourishing Neighbors campaign will help to sustain the efforts of The Idaho Foodbank and its network of over 400 statewide partners.