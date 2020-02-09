NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR ANNUAL ORCHIDS & ONIONS AWARDS
BOISE — For four decades, Preservation Idaho has hosted the Orchids & Onions event, an awards ceremony designed to celebrate individuals and organizations that have made a positive contribution to historic preservation, as well as to bring awareness to those projects that have shown insensitivity to the state’s cultural history.
Orchids are granted to outstanding examples of preservation projects or practices in the following categories: Excellence in Historic Preservation, Contribution to Historic Preservation, Distinguished Preservationist, Friend of Preservation, Cultural Heritage Preservation, Heritage Stewardship, Preservation-Sensitive New Construction and the Scott Chandler Award for Excellence in Craftsmanship. Onions are awarded to projects that jeopardize Idaho’s cultural resources.
Nomination form, description of Orchid award criteria, and past recipients can be accessed at preservationidaho.org/orchids-onions. Nominations are due April 3. The awards will be presented at an event June 6.
FUNDRAISER BRUNCH AND FASHION SHOW TO HIGHLIGHT WOMEN’S HISTORY IN IDAHO
NAMPA — A brunch and fashion show celebrating Idaho Women’s Day and benefiting the Warhawk Air Museum and The Nampa Train Depot will be held March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warhawk Air Museum.
The “Victory & Vintage” event will include brunch, champagne and a fashion show featuring women’s attire throughout history. Tickets are $1,700 for a VIP/Business table for 12, $1,200 for a regular table of 12, $800 for a table for 8 and $100 for individuals. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at canyoncountyhistory.com.
MERIDIAN MASONIC LODGE ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP
MERIDIAN — The Meridian Masonic Lodge invites high school seniors to apply for its annual Charles Monger Memorial Masonic Scholarship.
The scholarship is open to any high school senior graduating from the West Ada or Kuna school district. Members of Job’s Daughters International, Order of DeMolay and Order of Rainbow in Idaho are also eligible. Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.
To receive the award, scholarship winners must enroll in an institution of higher learning in the fall term immediately following their graduation, such as universities, colleges, junior or community colleges and trade schools. Selection is based primarily upon an essay, but also considers activities engaged in during high school, including awards, extracurricular activities and projects, community service and/or personal achievement. A written reference from a teacher or counselor will also be required.
Further information about the scholarship, including downloadable applications, may be obtained at meridianlodge47.org/scholarship. Applications are due March 31.
LOCAL NONPROFIT GIRAFFE LAUGH HOSTING ANNUAL WINTER WINE’D UP EVENT FEB. 28
BOISE — Local nonprofit Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers is hosting its annual Winter Wine’d Up at The Linen Building Feb. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funds raised will provide scholarships for low-to-no-income families in the Treasure Valley, giving all children access to quality early care and education.
The event is a Mardi Gras-themed live and silent auction with over 40 auction items. Complimentary beverages and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $55 for a single or $100 for couples. Dress is cocktail or Mardi Gras attire.
Giraffe Laugh welcomes families into its centers without discrimination and regardless of a family’s ability to pay for childcare or pre-school education. Scholarships are provided to low-income families helping with the cost of care.
Tickets can be purchased at GiraffelaughWWUp.afrogs.org/.
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STRING QUARTET TO JOIN BEATLES VS. STONES SHOW IN NAMPA
NAMPA — When the touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Nampa Civic Center on March 9, a string quartet from Caldwell High School will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the British Invasion.
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands. Caldwell High School senior Kizer Burchard, juniors Gemma Mohun and McKalee Bruegeman and freshman Ben Herrera join the bands for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Ruby Tuesday.”
Quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and the Idaho All State Orchestra. Members have competed in solo and ensemble competitions, receiving superior honors. The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Caldwell High Orchestra Director Becca Chavarria looking for a quartet who could hold its own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The Nampa show will be held March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center. Tickets start at $25 and can be bought at ictickets.com.
IDAHO-PTV ANNOUNCES 2020 PBS KIDS WRITERS CONTEST
BOISE — For the 26th year, Idaho Public Television is hosting the PBS KIDS Writers Contest. Children in kindergarten through third grade are invited to write and illustrate their own imaginative story and submit it by March 21 for the chance to win prizes and have their work published online.
Entry forms, rules, FAQs and teacher tips are available at idahoptv.org/kids/writers. The contest is open to children residing within IdahoPTV’s over-the-air service area, which includes all of Idaho and parts of Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Oregon and Nevada.
Regional volunteer panels will judge the entries on creativity, originality, language skills and illustrations. Winners in each grade level from each region of Idaho will be selected and will receive prizes including toys, books, and a $100 contribution to an IDeal Idaho College Savings account. Winners will be announced on or around May 1. By June 1, the winning books will be uploaded in full color onto the IdahoPTV website.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria in Meridian celebrates by giving back
MERIDIAN — Grimaldi’s Pizzaria restaurants nationwide are celebrating the company’s 17th anniversary on February 14 by performing Random Acts of Kindness.
The goal is to express gratitude and support for neighborhood charitable initiatives by performing Random Acts of Kindness a to a deserving local charity or organization. The Grimaldi’s in Meridian has chosen the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County as theri cause and will be spontaneously dropping off pizzas and other menu favorites there starting on Monday, Feb. 10 and throughout the week until the following Monday, Feb. 17, Random Acts of Kindness Day.