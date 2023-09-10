5TH ANNUAL STRENGTH 2 THRIVE WALKATHON SUPPORTS THE IDAHO CRISIS & SUICIDE HOTLINE
The 5th Annual Strength 2 Thrive Suicide Prevention Walkathon will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 with general festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Columbia High School in Nampa, 301 S. Happy Valley Road. All ages are welcome to come for a few hours or to stay until the walk ends at midnight!
Idaho is consistently ranked in the top 10 states for suicide deaths yearly. If ever there was a time to focus on suicide prevention, it is now! Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health needs are escalating drastically. During the second quarter of 2021, which ended in June, the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline received 49% more calls than it did in the second quarter of 2020. This is a significant increase in those recognizing that they are struggling and need support. Thankfully, in Idaho, we are committed as a community to stand by those who are struggling.
During National Suicide Prevention Month in September, the Strength 2 Thrive Walkathon provides space for the community to unite in solidarity and support alongside those suffering from suicidal thoughts or the grief of losing a loved one to suicide. In the previous four years, the event raised nearly $70,000 for the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline.
The walkathon is an uplifting community gathering intended to raise awareness around suicide, offer support for those suffering from suicidal thoughts or attempts and comfort those grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide.
There will be live local music, speakers, community resource booths, a memorial wall of remembrance and food trucks serving refreshments beginning at 4:30 p.m. During this family-friendly, outdoor event, folks of all ages will walk around the track during the evening hours when suicide rates rise, showing their emotional support for those who are suffering.
Donations are tax-deductible and will benefit the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, helping to save lives!
To learn more and pre-register visit www.strength2thriveboi.wixsite.com/strength2thrive or visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/strength2thrive.
Donations to support the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline can be made at idahocrisis.org/donate.
For questions or to volunteer, email Francine Messecar at strength2thrivewalkboise@gmail.com.
MISSION43 TO HOST 9/11 MILES OF REMEMBRANCE RUN IN DOWNTOWN BOISE
Mission43, a dedicated community organization committed to empowering military members, veterans and their families, is set to host the 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park in downtown Boise. The annual event holds significance as we remember the lives lost on 9/11 and acknowledge the dedication of our military community.
Every year, Mission43 conducts the 9/11 Miles of Remembrance 5K on September 11th to pay tribute to the heroes who lost their lives during the tragic terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The free event aims to create an inclusive environment, embracing participants of all physical abilities, ages and backgrounds.
“We invite individuals and families from all corners of the Treasure Valley to come together, strengthen the bonds of our community, and share in a collective expression of remembrance,” said Dan Nelson, program director at Mission43. “Whether you’re an avid runner, a casual walker, or riding a handcycle, the 5K route along the scenic Boise River Greenbelt welcomes everyone.”
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with an inspiring opening ceremony. As the sun sets over the Boise River, participants can relish the post-event camaraderie in the social area at the start and finish line. The event includes food, beer, music and entertainment for all ages.
For registration and more information about the no-cost event, visit mission43.org/m43-events/9/11-miles-of-remembrance-run.
OLD TIME FARM DAY IS SEPT. 17 AT SCHICK-OSTOLASA FARMSTEAD
Looking for a fun, educational activity for kids and parents alike this fall? The Dry Creek Historical Society will hold its Old Time Farm Day from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court in Boise.
Admission is $8 per person or $30 per family (children under 3 years are free).
Catch a glimpse of what Idaho life was like in the 1860s while watching the Idaho Woodcarvers Guild and the Dry Creek Quilters practice their crafts. The Fort Boise Garrison Living History Volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate early Idaho life in period costume and arms. Children can play yard games or activities that would have been played by children in the 1860s. Come early to get in on the silent auction and bake sale. Music will be provided by the American Tradition Band & Travelin’ Miles & Honey Bear. Food will be available for purchase from The Dry Creek Mercantile.
Proceeds go to support and restore The Farmstead, which is owned by Ada County and managed by the Dry Creek Historical Society. For more information, www.DryCreekHistory.org, DryCreekHistory@gmail.com or 208-229-4006.