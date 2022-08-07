Support Local Journalism


THE 2023 IDAHO COMMISSION ON THE ARTS GRANTS ANNOUNCED

IDAHO — The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally-generated funds, according to a press release from Jocelyn Robertson, public information officer and literature director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts.

