THE 2023 IDAHO COMMISSION ON THE ARTS GRANTS ANNOUNCED
IDAHO — The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally-generated funds, according to a press release from Jocelyn Robertson, public information officer and literature director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said, “Arts organizations play significant roles in the economic prosperity of Idaho cities and towns. Arts and cultural production in Idaho account for $1.8 billion and 2.2% of our state economy and supports 19,113 jobs, 3,509 of them directly. Artistic production is good business.”
Recipients include Ballet Idaho with $10,007; Boise Art Museum with $10,928; and Boise Philharmonic Association with $10,007. To see the full list, go to arts.idaho.gov.
IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN HOSTS BUG DAY ON AUG. 20
BOISE — Join the Idaho Botanical Garden for Bug Day: a hands-on bug-themed booths and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event is an opportunity to learn about the importance of bugs in nature and to make the little creepy crawlies less scary.
Tickets can be purchased in advance on their website, idahobotanicalgarden.org, and on the day of the event. For garden members and children aged 4 to 12, tickets are $8 and, for non-members, they are $12. Tickets for children 3 and under are free. To learn more, go to their website.
BUCKAROO BREAKFAST TO KICK OFF CALDWELL NIGHT RODEO WEEK
CALDWELL — The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce will host the Buckaroo Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. from Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Friday, Aug. 19 and from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The long-standing tradition of 83 years will be at the Caldwell Events Center and will celebrate the start of Caldwell Night Rodeo week with a breakfast of eggs, sausage, pancakes and hash browns.
All proceeds benefit the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce, a 501(C)-6 non-profit dedicated to the economic vitality, business education and promotion of businesses in Caldwell. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children under 12 years old and for seniors 65 years old and over. To learn more, go to caldwellchamber.org.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
BANK OF AMERICA AWARDS GRANTS TO 4 LOCAL NONPROFITS
BOISE — Bank of America announced more than $275,000 in grants to 10 inland northwest nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families. Three of the organizations are in Boise: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho; Charitable Assistance to Communities Homeless (Catch Inc.); and the Women's and Children’s Alliance Inc.; one is in Meridian: The Idaho Foodbank.
The grants focus on workforce development and education to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures. Funding will support programs focused on food insecurity, workforce development and transitional housing. To learn more, go to about.bankofamerica.com.
NEW ART EXHIBIT OPENS AT MERIDIAN CITY HALL’S INITIAL POINT GALLERY
MERIDIAN — A new art exhibit opened on Friday, Aug. 5 in the Initial Point Gallery located on the third floor of Meridian City Hall. The exihibit will feature works by four Idaho photographers and a ceramic artist and will remain on display through Thursday, Sept. 1. The featured photographers will include: Connie Wood from Hagerman; Kris Rehn from Boise; Misti Tracy from Meridian; and Monte Stiles from Boise. Works by Boise ceramic artist Jerry Hendershot will also be on display.
Initial Point Gallery, which is curated by the Meridian Arts Commission, features a rotating series of art exhibits highlighting a variety of local, regional and national artists. It is open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on weekdays, excluding federal holidays. Admission to the gallery is free and additional information is on meridiancity.org.
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS HOST GREAT DOLPHIN DUNK
Ada County — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County will host Great Dolphin Dunk at noon on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Roaring Springs’ Water Park at 400 W. Overland Road. People will ‘adopt’ toy dolphins for $5 that will drop into Roaring Springs’ Endless River.
The first four dolphins to cross the finish line will win four season passes to Roaring Springs, pizza for a year or $500. All proceeds helps provide support to the local youth of families in need. For more information, go to adaclubs.org/dolphindunk.