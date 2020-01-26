D.L. Evans Bank taking scholarship applications
D.L. Evans Bank is now accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship program. Each winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship with a total of $32,000 being awarded. The funds can be used at any accredited college, university or trade school located in the United States. Graduating high school seniors are invited to apply. Scholarship applications, deadline, and criteria are available at dlevans.com/scholarships.
Celebration of Service highlighting community contributions to be held Jan. 31
NAMPA — Join volunteers and community contributors for an hour of celebration at A Celebration of Service this Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Good News Community Church, 1203 7th St. Hear how local schools, churches, organizations and clubs have come together to love their neighbors and serve strangers. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Good News Food Pantry. The service is sponsored by JustServe, a website that matches volunteers with nonprofits, churches, retirement homes and other entities. Local collaborations include the Salvation Army, school resource rooms, the Care House and Good News food pantries, the Community Shelter of the Salvation Army, and Special Olympics.
Nampa Art Guild to hold artist demonstration Feb. 3
NAMPA — The Nampa Art Guild will host artist Chi E Shenam Westin for a demonstration Feb. 3 at the Naval Fleet Reserve Building, 1012 11th Ave. North. Westin, who has won best-of-show at the guild’s art show in the past, does large landscapes and often paints on aluminum or copper. In his demonstration he will go over the stages of creating a landscape painting with the emphasis on how to finish a painting.
Theatre Night Life invites local actors to free event Feb. 4
BOISE — The Monthly Actors Forum is resuming on Feb. 4 with a new name: Theatre Night Live (TNL). TNL is a free, monthly event sponsored by I-ACT for local actors of all ages, abilities and experience levels to share their theatrical talents in front of an appreciative audience. It may include sideshows, show tunes, monologues, short scenes, improv and more. The next TNL will be held Feb. 4 at the Elks Lodge, 6608 Fairview Avenue, Boise, from 7 to 9 p.m. In addition to entertainment, there will be food and drink available for purchase.
Idaho students selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program headed to Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) announced that high school students Beckett Bodell and Jaelahna Coursey will join Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch in representing Idaho in the nation’s capital during the 58th annual USSYP Washington Week to be held March 7 — 14. Bodell and Coursey were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation who will also each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
Bodell, a senior at Meridian Technical Charter High School, and Coursey, a senior at Renaissance High School, will take part in a week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.
Local company Saalt donates a day’s profits to Australia wildfire relief fund
BOISE — Local period-care company Saalt recently donated a day’s profits from their website to the NSW Rural Fire Service, an Australian organization supporting firefighters, wildlife and victims of the fire. The donation came to $3,000.
“It’s times like this where being a socially conscious business matters,” said Cherie Hoeger, Saalt co-founder. “When we started Saalt, our dream was to use our influence as a company and brand to change lives and improve communities by empowering the individual. It’s the collective power of passionate individuals that help solve the world’s biggest problems. As a certified B Corp, we’re committed to using business as a force for good, and that goes beyond just our own efforts as a team. It gives you and people across the world the chance to rally together to help when needed, and right now Australia needs us.”