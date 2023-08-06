Town Talk - MoFI

Nonprofit lender MoFI was [resented with a $10,000 grant from WaFd Bank’s Washington Federal Foundation on July 11 in Boise.

SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE ANNOUNCER VISITS KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA

Town Talk - Kiwanis

Rod Emery, Jeff Agenbroad and Boyd Polhamus, from left, at the July 20 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa. 

The Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed guest speaker Boyd Polhamus, rodeo announcer for the Snake River Stampede, on July 20. Polhamus talked about how the Snake River Stampede differs from other rodeos and how it compares to the National Finals Rodeo due to the entertainment that goes along with the competition. He also discussed how rodeo has increased in popularity in the past couple of years, and how the show “Yellowstone” has brought in new viewers who may not have been interested before seeing the show. Polhamus has been announcing the Snake River Stampede for over 30 years and loves the energy that our community brings every year.

Town Talk - KPMG

More than 25 KPMG employees in Boise volunteered for three nonprofits on the company’s Community Impact Day.
Town Talk - D.L. Evans Bank

Pictured, from left: Jason Burnette, CEO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage; Michael Evans, D.L. Evans Bank commercial loan officer at the Vista branch); Don Gunner, D.L. Evans Bank vice president branch manager of Vista branch) and Ali Escalante, director of development of the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.

