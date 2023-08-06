SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE ANNOUNCER VISITS KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed guest speaker Boyd Polhamus, rodeo announcer for the Snake River Stampede, on July 20. Polhamus talked about how the Snake River Stampede differs from other rodeos and how it compares to the National Finals Rodeo due to the entertainment that goes along with the competition. He also discussed how rodeo has increased in popularity in the past couple of years, and how the show “Yellowstone” has brought in new viewers who may not have been interested before seeing the show. Polhamus has been announcing the Snake River Stampede for over 30 years and loves the energy that our community brings every year.
GRAND OPENING THURSDAY FOR EAGLE MONTESSORI TEACHING ACADEMYOn Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Eagle Montessori Teaching Academy will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening at 1400 N. Park Lane in Eagle.
This new academy will bring the expertise of Montessori educators from across the country to the Eagle community and prepare adults for the transformative process of becoming Montessori educators. Teachers who graduate from the academy will be culturally sensitive, creative, responsive to the needs of children and families and passionate about the Montessori method and its implementation.
This event will provide an opportunity for community members and prospective educators to meet with leadership, explore the facility and learn more about Eagle Montessori Teaching Academy.
To learn more, visit www.eaglemontessoriteachingacademy.com.
KPMG VOLUNTEERS HELP IMPROVE BOISE ON COMMUNITY IMPACT DAY
On Aug. 1, KPMG professionals across the United States embarked on a day of service within their local communities called Community Impact Day. In total, KPMG professionals volunteered at over 650 locations across 90 cities for this annual day of service.
In Boise, over 85 KPMG employees volunteered to benefit three nonprofit organizations across the Boise area.
As part of this effort, over 25 KPMG volunteers packed over 150 literacy and wellness bags to be donated to local students via the United Way Summer Campaign. This activity included writing personal notes, assembling literacy packets, affixing bookplates and packing bags with books and wellness supplies.
WAG TO THE MUSIC FUNDRAISER SET AT RIVERSIDE HOTEL The Riverside Hotel is hosting Wag to the Music, a fundraising event benefiting Friends Furever Animal Rescue, from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26.
Friends Furever Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based nonprofit rescue. Proceeds from this event will help homeless, abandoned and at-risk animals find their furever homes. Steve Eaton, The Stevettes and Sturdy Souls will be playing in the Sapphire Room with 100% of ticket proceeds donated to Friends Furever Animal Rescue. There will also be a silent auction with many items generously donated from local businesses around the Treasure Valley including hotel stays, spa items, gift cards, tickets, art and more. If you would like to donate to this event, please reach out to sandra.davis@riversideboise.com.
MERIDIAN CHURCH TO CELEBRATE 100 YEARSThe Meridian Church of God, Seventh Day is celebrating 100 years in the Treasure Valley. Celebration activities are planned for Labor Day weekend.
After holding Bible studies in his home, Elder A.H.Stith founded the local church in 1923. The congregation moved to a local school until its first church building was built in 1929. The church continued to grow throughout the years and plans for a new church building were started in the 1960s. In 1968, work began on the existing church building located at 1808 W. 3rd St. in Meridian.
The church continues to meet weekly on Saturday mornings with Sabbath School classes for children, youth, young adults and adults beginning at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Throughout the year many activities are planned for all ages, including adult retreats and youth and family camps.
According to the church’s constitution, they believe the scriptural Sabbath is the seventh day of the week, commonly called Saturday. Although they meet on Saturdays, they are not affiliated with the Seventh Day Adventist denomination. More information can be found at meridianchurch.org. Services are also streamed online.
MoFI GRANT TO BOOST SMALL BUSINESSES IN IDAHOIdaho entrepreneurs who struggle to access financing for their small businesses will benefit from a $10,000 grant MoFi received from WaFd Bank’s Washington Federal Foundation at a presentation July 11 in Boise.
MoFi, a nonprofit community-based lender, will use the funds for its Path to Bankability program, which provides consulting services paired with financing for “nearly bankable” small businesses in Idaho and across the Rocky Mountain West. The program helps MoFi’s borrowers build profitable businesses and meet the requirements for a long-term bank relationship.
Unlike commercial lenders, MoFi assesses borrowers’ potential with less focus on net worth, equity and assets, and more on character and capability. MoFi’s loans range from $1,000 to $1.5 million and can be used for purposes such as the purchase of real estate, equipment or inventory for an existing business, as well as for remodeling or working capital. Its goal is to help borrowers refinance at a bank within 36 months.
WASHINGTON TRUST BANK DONATES $87K TO LEAP HOUSING
Washington Trust Bank has awarded a donation of $87,089 to LEAP Housing to support the organization’s mission to develop and preserve affordable housing in Idaho while providing empowering services that lead to greater housing stability. LEAP’s program works to accomplish that mission by operating a temporary housing program for those in need, connecting renters to homebuying resources, researching affordable housing trends and solutions, developing additional affordable housing for the community and preserving existing affordable housing in the region.
“At Washington Trust, we’re all about relationships, whether that’s with customers, business clients or the communities we serve,” said Shane Larsen, senior mortgage loan officer for Washington Trust in Boise, in a news release. “By building a relationship with LEAP Housing, we are able to support their programs and the critical resources they provide to make the biggest impact possible.”
Funding for the donation came from both Washington Trust and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, which operates a grant matching program through its Member Impact Fund.
“We are grateful for Washington Trust’s generous donation and for their support of our mission,” Brian Woodward, chief operations officer for LEAP Housing, said in the release.
Community members can learn more about LEAP Housing and the work they’re doing in the Boise area by visiting leaphousing.org.
D.L. EVANS BANK DONATES $2,500 TO SILVER SAGE GIRL SCOUTS
D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce a donation to the Silver Sage Girl Scouts of America in the amount of $2,500 toward their 2023 GLAMP Fundraiser.
GLAMP is a women-only fundraising weekend providing guests with a one-of-a-kind experience: a mix of modern and traditional camp activities, elevated cuisine, relaxing spa treatments and immersion in the Girl Scout mission. Last year, Glampers raised more than $80,000 for girls to have experiences that will last them a lifetime. The fundraising helps champion the effort to empower young women, and impact the lives of girls who are changing the world.